SMI 10'491 0.7%  SPI 13'413 0.7%  Dow 31'083 2.5%  DAX 12'782 0.4%  Euro 0.9843 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'482 0.1%  Gold 1'648 -0.6%  Bitcoin 19'343 -0.9%  Dollar 1.0009 0.5%  Öl 91.8 -1.9% 
Top News
Schweizer Unternehmen steuern auf ungewisse Zukunft zu
Huber+Suhner-Aktie springt an: Huber+Suhner wächst auch im dritten Quartal stark - Umsatzprognose angehoben
Philips-Aktie gibt deutlich nach: Philips verfehlt in Q3 die Markterwartungen und will "sofort" 4'000 Mitarbeiter entlassen
Hannover Rück-Aktie etwas schwächer: Hannover Rück will in Deutschland deutlich an der Preisschraube drehen
Roche-Aktie steigt: Roche erhält in den USA finale Zulassung für Covid-19-PCR-Test
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.ch?
Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen


Aroundtown Aktie [Valor: 38311137 / ISIN: LU1673108939]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
24.10.2022 11:03:08

Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

Aroundtown
6.92 CHF -5.01%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

24-Oct-2022 / 11:03 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 83 Interim Announcement

In the period from 17 October 2022 up to and including 21 October 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 3,940,869 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
17.10.2022 465,160 1.98206
18.10.2022 393,685 2.00113
19.10.2022 323,976 1.91393
20.10.2022 1,400,000 1.91677
21.10.2022 1,358,048 1.87958
In total 3,940,869 1.91990

The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.

Berlin, 24 October 2022

Aroundtown SA
Board of Directors
ISIN: LU1673108939, XS1227093611, XS1336607715, XS1403685636, XS1449707055, XS1532877757, XS1540071724, XS1586386739, XS1649193403, XS1700429308, XS1715306012, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, XS1753814141, CH0398677689, XS1857310814
Category Code: POS
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 196409
EQS News ID: 1470373

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1470373&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Aroundtown SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten