Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 65 Interim Announcement
In the period from 13 June 2022 up to and including 17 June 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 520,530 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
|Date
|Aggregate volume
|Weighted average price (EUR)
|13.06.2022
|76,726
|3.75830
|14.06.2022
|188,679
|3.60465
|15.06.2022
|81,159
|3.57162
|16.06.2022
|85,470
|3.37666
|17.06.2022
|88,496
|3.54575
|In total
|520,530
|3.57470
The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.
Berlin, 20 June 2022
Aroundtown SA
Board of Directors