Aroundtown Aktie [Valor: 38311137 / ISIN: LU1673108939]
20.06.2022 11:37:28

Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

20-Jun-2022 / 11:37 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 65 Interim Announcement

In the period from 13 June 2022 up to and including 17 June 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 520,530 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
13.06.2022 76,726 3.75830
14.06.2022 188,679 3.60465
15.06.2022 81,159 3.57162
16.06.2022 85,470 3.37666
17.06.2022 88,496 3.54575
In total 520,530 3.57470
 

The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.

Berlin, 20 June 2022

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors
ISIN: LU1673108939, XS1227093611, XS1336607715, XS1403685636, XS1449707055, XS1532877757, XS1540071724, XS1586386739, XS1649193403, XS1700429308, XS1715306012, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, XS1753814141, CH0398677689, XS1857310814
Category Code: POS
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 169445
EQS News ID: 1379311

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

