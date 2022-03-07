Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 50 Interim Announcement
In the period from 28 February 2022 up to and including 4 March 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 1,904,553 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
|Date
|Aggregate volume
|Weighted average price (EUR)
|28.02.2022
|278,657
|5.44206
|01.03.2022
|258,845
|5.36092
|02.03.2022
|281,724
|5.25462
|03.03.2022
|257,366
|5.27912
|04.03.2022
|827,961
|4.99826
|In total
|1,904,553
|5.18836
The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.
Berlin, 7 March 2022
Aroundtown SA
Board of Directors