Aroundtown SA (IRSH)

Aroundtown SA Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20-Jul-2022 / 15:00 CET/CEST

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 Eyal Ben David 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status2 CFO b) Initial notification/Amendment3

initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor a) Name4 Aroundtown SA b) LEI5 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39 4. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument6

Shares Identification code7

LU1673108939 b) Nature of the transaction8 Scrip Dividend Delivery of 433,412 shares against assignment to the company of dividend rights, which have arisen from the resolution on the distribution of a dividend by the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the company on 29 June 2022 and for which the shareholder opted to have the dividend paid out in the form of shares of the company instead of cash. c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s)

Scrip Dividend Subscription Price (2.48)

433,412 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume10

EUR 1,074,861.76 e) Date of the transaction12 15/07/2022 f) Place of transaction13 outside a trading venue