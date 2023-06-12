Aroundtown SA decides not to exercise its option to call USD 700 million 5.250 % Perpetual Notes with a call date in July 2023

Aroundtown SA (IRSH)

12-Jun-2023 / 22:18 CET/CEST

Aroundtown decides not to exercise its option to call USD 700 million 5.250 % Perpetual Notes with a call date in July 2023

Luxembourg, 12 June 2023 - The board of directors (the Board) of Aroundtown SA (the Company or Aroundtown) has decided that its subsidiary AT Securities B.V. as issuer will not exercise the option to voluntarily redeem its USD 700 million 5.250% undated subordinated notes, subject to interest rate reset with a first call date on 21 July 2023 (ISIN XS1634523754) (the Perpetuals) on such first call date.

This decision is based on the current prevailing market conditions. Aroundtown has the option to call the Perpetuals at or around every future interest payment date. The Perpetuals will continue to be accounted as 100% equity under IFRS and for the calculation of financial covenants of Aroundtowns senior bonds.

About the Company

Aroundtown SA (symbol: AT1), trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is the largest listed and highest rated (BBB+ by S&P) German commercial real estate company. Aroundtown invests in income generating quality properties with value-add potential in central locations in top tier European cities mainly in Germany/NL.

Aroundtown SA (ISIN: LU1673108939) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B217868, having its registered office at 37, Boulevard Joseph II, L-1840 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

