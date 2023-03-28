Aroundtown SA (IRSH)

Aroundtown SA announces FY 2022 results with guidance achieved and continued disposals despite challenging environment



28-March-2023 / 22:39 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AROUNDTOWN ANNOUNCES FY 2022 RESULTS WITH GUIDANCE ACHIEVED AND CONTINUED DISPOSALS DESPITE CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT

Disposals in the amount of 1.6 billion in 2022 with an additional 150 million in 2023-to-date demonstrating ability to sell despite difficult market conditions with proceeds strengthening the liquidity profile.

Net rental income of 1.2 billion in 2022, increasing by 13% as compared to 1.1 billion in 2021 mostly from the consolidation of GCP and like for like rental growth of 3.5%, offset by disposals.

FFO I amounting to 363 million in 2022, up 3% YOY.

FFO I per share in 2022 at 0.33 up by 10% compared to 0.30 in 2021 as a result of the positive impacts from the accretive share buyback.

Net loss of 457 million as result of property devaluations and impairment of goodwill, reflecting a loss per share of 0.58.

EPRA NTA of 9.3 per share, 2% down as compared to 9.5 per share in 2021. Total EPRA NTA amounted to 10.1 billion as of December 2022.

EPRA NTA including RETT (previously defined as EPRA NTA) per share amounted to 9.8 in 2022, compared to 10.2 in 2021.

Conservative financial profile maintained with low LTV of 40%, strong ICR at 5.2x, and unencumbered assets of 22.2 billion (82% by rent) as of December 2022. High headroom to bond covenants.

Proactive repayments of shorter-term bonds and bank loans in the amount of approx. 1.1 billion in 2022, offset b y 500 million in longer maturity bank debt raised in 2022.

Guidance for FY 2022 achieved and guidance for FY 2023 published .

Due to macro-economic uncertainty, the company will not pay dividend for 2022.

28 March 2023.

Aroundtown (the Company or AT) presents the results for the year 2022 achieving the 2022 guidance despite the difficult macroeconomic conditions. Net rental income amounted to 1.2 billion, increasing by 13% as compared to 2021 as a result of the consolidation of GCP and like-for-like net rental income growth but offset by disposals. AT recorded like-for-like rental growth of 3.5%, coming mainly from rent indexation, including 2.9% like for like contributed by GCP`s operational growth. FFO I totaled 363 million and increased 3% year over year. FFO I per share equaled 0.33 which was 10% higher as compared to 0.30 in 2021, in-line with the guidance and positively impacted by the share buybacks. In the fourth quarter of 2022, property valuations turned negative as a result of yield expansion which offset the robust rental growth, and which resulted in a valuation loss of 3%. In the hotel segment, the hospitality industry continues to recover with rent collection at 69% in FY 2022 and expected to increase to 85-90% in 2023, positively impacting cash flow going forward.

PROCEEDS FROM DISPOSALS STRENGTHEN THE LIQUIDITY POSITION AND MAINTAIN CONSERVATIVE FINANCIAL PROFILE

Aroundtown achieved disposals in the amount of 1.6 billion in 2022 with a further 150 million so far in 2023. Cash proceeds from disposals strengthen the liquidity position which amounted to 2.7 billion as of December 2022 and give the Company financial flexibility to continue to actively optimize its financial profile. In 2022 and 2023 so far, Aroundtown repaid 1.2 billion in shorter term debt with 1-year average maturity. As a result, cash and liquid assets and expected proceeds of signed disposals cover debt maturities until end of 2025. The Company maintains a conservative financial profile with a low LTV ratio of 40%, comfortable ICR of 5.2x, and large headroom on all bond covenants which are based on IFRS reported figures and thus fully exclude perpetuals notes which are accounted for as equity. Furthermore, the Companys large balance of unencumbered properties in the amount of 22.2 billion provide additional flexibility to raise relatively cheaper secured financing. In 2022 and YTD 2023 the Company raised 640 million in longer maturity bank financing. As of December 2022, the average cost of debt remains low at 1.4% and the average debt maturity remains long at 5 years.

As announced today, and in-line with the Companys measures to preserve liquidity, the Board of Directors of Aroundtown decided not to recommend a dividend distribution for 2022. The Company believes that in the current macro-economic environment it is better to preserve cash and equity, thereby strengthening the balance sheet and better positioning the Company to navigate the uncertainties ahead.

CONTINUED ESG PROGRESS IN 2022

Throughout 2022, Aroundtown continued to make progress on its ESG targets. With regards to the environmental front, Aroundtown certified 55% of the Dutch portfolio with BREEAM, up from 30% in 2021 and is beginning certifying assets in the German portfolio in 2023. Furthermore, the Company continued to invest in a range of energy efficiency measures such as Photovoltaics, Combined Heat and Power, EV charging stations and efficient windows, lighting, roofs, façades and heating systems which will help the Company attain its future emissions and certification targets. On the social front, the Aroundtown foundation continued to support and engage with numerous charities across its portfolio locations, working in close contact with local partners and authorities. Furthermore, through the continued Social Days program, AT employees were able to volunteer in multiple projects across local communities. Finally, regarding the Governance front, the Company continued to improve processes, policies and sustainability reporting which was recognized through numerous awards and the inclusion in additional sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Aroundtown received the EPRA BPR Gold award for the 6th time and EPRA sBPR Gold award for the 5th time consecutively, reflecting the Companys high standards of financial transparency and sustainability reporting.

The Consolidated Annual Report for 2022 and the FY 2022 presentation will be available on the Companys website tomorrow morning:

https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/

For definitions and reconciliations of the Alternative Performance Measures, please see the relevant sections in the pages 88-96 of the Consolidated Annual Report for 2022. You can find the Consolidated Annual Report tomorrow morning on ATs website under Investor Relations > Publications > Financial Reports.

About the Company

Aroundtown SA (symbol: AT1), trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is among the largest European listed real estate companies, rated BBB+ by S&P. Aroundtown invests in income generating quality properties with value-add potential in central locations in top tier European cities mainly in Germany/NL.

Aroundtown SA (ISIN: LU1673108939) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B217868, having its registered office at 37, Boulevard Joseph II, L-1840 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

