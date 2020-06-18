ARO Volcani Centre in Collaboration with Rabin Medical Centre, and MedC Biopharma Corporation, Announce the publication of its Research in a Peer-Reviewed Scientific Journal - Oncotarget.

TORONTO, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ARO Volcani Center, in collaborations with the Unit of Clinical-Research of Cutaneous Lymphoma, Department of Dermatology at Rabin Medical Centre, published recently a scientific paper in Oncotarget, one of the prestigious Scientific Journals in the field of Oncology Research, on a novel basic research and development in the treatment of Cutaneous T cell Lymphoma (CTCL). This treatment is based on active ingredients from the cannabis plant, which were tested on malignant cell-lines and blood samples from patients with CTCL.

Current available medications for CTCL do not attain cure of the disease, and achieve at best remission, which is almost always temporary, with prolonged remission in minority of the cases. Therefore, there is a profound need of developing new treatments for this malignancy.

Headed by Professor Hinanit Koltai in collaboration with the clinical-research unit of cutaneous lymphoma-Rabin Medical centre, the publication in Oncotarget and patents that were issues as PCT are based on a unique formulation of active compounds selectively extracted from the cannabis plant, which have highly cytotoxic activity (anti-cancerous activity) against malignant T-cells.

Development and distribution are via an exclusive global licensing agreement between ARO Volcani with cannabis pharmaceutical company MedC Biopharma Corporation of Canada, which has invested in the development of CTCL treatments to secure the exclusive global license for the CTCL patents, a significant milestone in its efforts to further its position as a leader in Skin Oncology cannabis-based medication.

ARO Volcani Center, is the Israel's leading state-owned cannabis research powerhouse with a repository of IP developed by a team of scientists, whose research has identified multiple effective compositions of cannabinoids and terpenes in the past years.

The Division of Dermatology at Rabin Medical Centre and has obtained over the years a national and an international reputation, both in diagnosis and treatment, and also in basic-scientific research of CTCL. The fruits of its studies were reported in leading scientific journals over the years.

Professor Hinanit Koltai at Volcani Center, said, "We are delighted that our collaborative efforts with the clinical-research unit of cutaneous lymphoma-Rabin Medical centre, and with MedC will provide them with the IP and scientific publication that will help pave the way to clinical research for CTCL."

Prof Emmilia Hodak, Head Division of Dermatology, Rabin Medical Center: "Due to lack of sufficient treatment options for patients with cutaneous T cell lymphoma, the results of our research encourage us and give hope that the new treatment will be effective also in a clinical level."

Avi Drori, Chairman of MedC Corp (Canada), said, "We are pleased that our investments in the development of cannabis-based medication for CTCL has matured into breakthrough discoveries and resulting patents. We look forward to commencing clinical trials in 2020, so we can finally bring hope to patients seeking a cure for this terrible disease."

