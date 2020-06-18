18.06.2020 20:45:00

ARO Volcani Centre in Collaboration with Rabin Medical Centre, and MedC Biopharma Corporation, Announce the publication of its Research in a Peer-Reviewed Scientific Journal - Oncotarget.

TORONTO, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ARO Volcani Center, in collaborations with the Unit of Clinical-Research of Cutaneous Lymphoma, Department of Dermatology at Rabin Medical Centre, published recently a scientific paper in Oncotarget, one of the prestigious Scientific Journals in the field of Oncology Research, on a novel basic research and development in the treatment of Cutaneous T cell Lymphoma (CTCL). This treatment is based on active ingredients from the cannabis plant, which were tested on malignant cell-lines and blood samples from patients with CTCL.

Current available medications for CTCL do not attain cure of the disease, and achieve at best remission, which is almost always temporary, with prolonged remission in minority of the cases. Therefore, there is a profound need of developing new treatments for this malignancy.

Headed by Professor Hinanit Koltai in collaboration with the clinical-research unit of cutaneous lymphoma-Rabin Medical centre, the publication in Oncotarget and patents that were issues as PCT are based on a unique formulation of active compounds selectively extracted from the cannabis plant, which have highly cytotoxic activity (anti-cancerous activity) against malignant T-cells.

Development and distribution are via an exclusive global licensing agreement between ARO Volcani with cannabis pharmaceutical company MedC Biopharma Corporation of Canada, which has invested in the development of CTCL treatments to secure the exclusive global license for the CTCL patents, a significant milestone in its efforts to further its position as a leader in Skin Oncology cannabis-based medication.

ARO Volcani Center, is the Israel's leading state-owned cannabis research powerhouse with a repository of IP developed by a team of scientists, whose research has identified multiple effective compositions of cannabinoids and terpenes in the past years.

The Division of Dermatology at Rabin Medical Centre and has obtained over the years a national and an international reputation, both in diagnosis and treatment, and also in basic-scientific research of CTCL. The fruits of its studies were reported in leading scientific journals over the years.

Professor Hinanit Koltai at Volcani Center, said, "We are delighted that our collaborative efforts with the clinical-research unit of cutaneous lymphoma-Rabin Medical centre, and with MedC will provide them with the IP and scientific publication that will help pave the way to clinical research for CTCL."

Prof Emmilia Hodak, Head Division of Dermatology, Rabin Medical Center: "Due to lack of sufficient treatment options for patients with cutaneous T cell lymphoma, the results of our research encourage us and give hope that the new treatment will be effective also in a clinical level."

Avi Drori, Chairman of MedC Corp (Canada), said, "We are pleased that our investments in the development of cannabis-based medication for CTCL has matured into breakthrough discoveries and resulting patents. We look forward to commencing clinical trials in 2020, so we can finally bring hope to patients seeking a cure for this terrible disease."

Press Contact: Avi Drori
7024820341
avi@medc.bio
Website: https://www.medc.bio

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aro-volcani-centre-in-collaboration-with-rabin-medical-centre-and-medc-biopharma-corporation-announce-the-publication-of-its-research-in-a-peer-reviewed-scientific-journal--oncotarget-301079794.html

SOURCE MedC Biopharma Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 499.90
1.28 %
Givaudan 3’461.00
1.20 %
The Swatch Grp 194.30
1.20 %
SGS 2’312.00
0.87 %
Sika 184.30
0.68 %
LafargeHolcim 41.65
-0.60 %
Roche Hldg G 337.45
-0.62 %
Lonza Grp 491.60
-0.69 %
Swiss Life Hldg 355.40
-0.73 %
Nestle 106.84
-1.00 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:27
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Coca-Cola Co, Walmart Inc, Home Depot Inc
10:00
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
09:34
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
09:30
Produktprospekte auf der Blockchain | BX Swiss TV
09:11
SMI-Anleger werden skeptischer
07:22
Weekly-Hits: STOXX™ Europe 600 Index – Ein kontinentales Investment / Tesla – Mit Vollgas in neue Sphären
15.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:23
Schroders: Why the Covid-19 recovery and climate crisis need a unified response
17.06.20
Schroders: Nicht nur schwarz und weiss: Q&A zu den Immobilienmärkten
15.06.20
Schroders: How important is international tourism to the global economy?
mehr
Produktprospekte auf der Blockchain | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis erhält US-Zulassung für Ilaris und Cosentyx in wieteren Indikationen - Aktie im Plus
Anleger flüchten in Scharen aus Aktie: Prüfer verweigern Wirecard Testat - Abschluss erneut verschoben
So zeigt sich der Franken nach der SNB-Zinsentscheidung
Von wegen sicherer Hafen: Darum geht ein Experte von einem deutlichen Goldpreiseinbruch bis zum Jahresende aus
Krypto-Experte optimistisch - Bitcoin-Kurs von 150'000 möglich?
Studie offenbart: Das steckte wirklich hinter dem Bitcoin-Boom von 2017
Schwankungen im US-Handel - Dow schliesst im Minus -- SMI und DAX beenden Mittwochshandel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend stark
Ex-Credit Suisse-Chef Tidjane Thiam und Emma Watson im Verwaltungsrat von Luxusgüter-Konzern Kering - Aktie im Aufwind
Dow etwas leichter -- SMI beendet Sitzung im Minus -- DAX fällt zurück -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Swissquote-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Swissquote kündigt deutlich verbesserte Halbjahresresultate an

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow etwas leichter -- SMI beendet Sitzung im Minus -- DAX fällt zurück -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag etwas leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel zuletzt. Die US-Börsen finden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich mehrheitlich mit leichten Abschlägen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB