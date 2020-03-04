04.03.2020 19:25:00

Arnold Milstein to Explore Innovative Uses of AI by Health Insurers at HIMSS20

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prealize, an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled health insights company, today announced that Arnold Milstein MD, professor of Medicine and director of the Clinical Excellence Research Center at Stanford University, and Prealize co-founder, will be a featured speaker during a SPARK session at the 2020 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition, taking place March 9-13 in Orlando. 

During his presentation, "Brass Tacks and Brainware: How to Really Succeed With AI," Dr. Milstein will discuss AI's power to foresee tomorrow's preventable costly health crises and its conversion into higher healthcare value for patients and lower medical loss ratios for health insurers. He will highlight practical applications of AI and the need to shift human perspectives, or our brainware, in order to fully enable proactive approaches to healthcare.  

"It's not just about hardware and software," said Dr. Milstein. "The biggest challenges, and in turn the biggest rewards, hinge on helping diverse stakeholders reimagine their roles and workflows to leverage increasingly powerful applications of machine learning." 

Dr. Milstein's session will take place Wednesday, March 11, from 11:30 a.m. to Noon in room W300 in the Orange County Convention Center. 

About Prealize 
Prealize marries state-of-the-art AI-enabled data science with "next-best action" health insights. Based in Palo Alto, Calif., the company was founded by two industry thought leaders from Stanford. Committed to transforming the healthcare system from reactive to proactive, reducing healthcare costs and enabling more people to live healthier lives, Prealize partners with health plans, employers and providers across the nation to positively influence the health trajectory of millions of people. For more information, visit www.prealizehealth.com or email info@prealizehealth.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arnold-milstein-to-explore-innovative-uses-of-ai-by-health-insurers-at-himss20-301016602.html

SOURCE Prealize

