Arnold®, Brownberry® and Oroweat® Breads Announce Partnership with John Stamos as Spokesperson

HORSHAM, Pa., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arnold® , Brownberry® and Oroweat® Breads, makers of nutritious and delicious premium bread, are proud to announce their partnership with two-time Emmy® Award nominated television, film and theater actor, John Stamos.

Starring in the upcoming Disney+ original series "Big Shot", John Stamos is now the official spokesperson for the leading premium bread brand as the two join forces to debut new digital advertising, social media and a TV commercial. Stamos will appear in a TV spot hitting airwaves in 2021, which will center on the brand's seed-to-slice commitment to bake bread using sustainable methods and real, high-quality ingredients.

"I'm honored to deepen my relationship with Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat Bread since I am more aware than ever of how important it is to maintain a well-balanced diet filled with nourishing foods," said John Stamos. "There is always a loaf of Oroweat Bread in our kitchen, and I expected my son Billy's second word after "Mommy" to be Oroweat. I'm excited that I will get to bring awareness of the hearty flavor and nutritional value baked into their breads."

In tandem with this exciting new partnership, Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat Breads unveiled the new and improved look for their Whole Grains line. Fully in market as of January 1, 2021, the revamped bread packaging spotlights the strong nutritional benefits found in these varieties, such as support for digestive health, heart health and more. Crafted with unique combinations of grains, seeds and nuts, each variety serves a perfect blend of delicious taste and nutrition that consumers crave.

"As consumers continue to seek out new ways to incorporate more whole grains and fiber into their everyday meals, we view this brand relaunch as a powerful way to help them easily identify the key nutritional benefits found in our Whole Grains varieties," said Jessica Grane, Marketing Director of Premium Brands at Bimbo Bakeries USA. "We're thrilled with our decision to partner with John Stamos, knowing his determination to prioritize health and good nutrition despite leading an extremely busy lifestyle. It's through this exciting partnership that we'll continue our commitment to educate consumers about the benefits associated with choosing breads baked with high-quality, nutritious ingredients."

Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat Whole Grains varieties are available at major retailers across the U.S. Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat sell premium bread selections in the U.S., including sliced bread, Buns and Rolls and Sandwich Thins® Rolls. For a full list of products and more information about the brand, please visit www.arnoldbread.com , www.brownberry.com or www.oroweat.com .

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

