Army's Black Knights Accepts Invitation to Radiance Technologies 2020 Independence Bowl

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independence Bowl and Radiance Technologies extended the first Independence Bowl invitation of the 2020-2021 college football season to the Army's United States Military Academy at West Point today, and the Army's Black Knights accepted the bid. This will be the team's first trip to the bowl game since 1996 and they are excited to return.

"We want to thank the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, Chairman Frank Auer and the entire bowl committee for this incredible opportunity to play in this outstanding bowl game," said Army West Point Director of Athletics Mike Buddie.

About Radiance Technologies:

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned small business prime contractor founded in 1999. Radiance has over 800 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, national intelligence community and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping and integration as well as operational and strategic intelligence including scientific and technical intelligence. Radiance's ownership culture is driven by the values of Integrity, Ingenuity and Servanthood. Their mission is to provide solutions to impossible problems.

"Radiance could not be happier to invite the Black Knights to play at the Independence Bowl. One of our chief aims is to support our military and invest in the next generation. West Point stands for integrity, dedication, and excellence, just like Radiance." said Mr. Bill Bailey, Radiance CEO. "If you look at the men and women of West Point, their values, their character – they are what we all hope our children will grow up to be."

About the Independence Bowl:

The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl - college football's 11th-oldest bowl game - will play its 45th edition in Shreveport, LA this year. The game is slated to feature a matchup between the Army team, West Point's Black Knights and a team from the Pac-12 Conference. On April 21st, 2020 the Independence Bowl Foundation announced a five-year agreement with Radiance Technologies to be the game's title sponsor along with new primary agreements that will bring a rotation of West Point and BYU to Shreveport to face off against a rotation of the Pac-12 Conference, American Athletic Conference and Conference USA.

