15.06.2021 13:23:00

Armstrong International Charts Roadmap to Decarbonization, Joins Renewable Thermal Collaborative

THREE RIVERS, Mich., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Armstrong International, a global leader in efficient thermal energy solutions, announced it has joined the Renewable Thermal Collaborative (RTC) as a sponsor as it advances its global effort to support companies and industries charting a course towards net zero emissions. Armstrong joins a prestigious list of RTC members, including some of the world's largest food and pharmaceutical manufacturers. The RTC is the leading global coalition for organizations committed to scaling up renewable efficiencies.  

With more than a century of experience reducing energy emissions, Armstrong has recently become the partner of choice for multinational organizations seeking to decarbonize their thermal output. Its clients include some of the world's largest consumer packaged goods and pharmaceutical manufacturers. Armstrong has a global team of energy experts working to improve efficiency and reduce energy consumption through decarbonization roadmaps, including energy assessments, thermal studies, and decarbonization alternative studies, and state-of-the-art technology, custom-engineered systems and services.

"As companies across the globe make net zero pledges, they seek expertise in the unique solutions that will help them deliver on those commitments, particularly in the thermal sector," said Doug Bloss, president and chief executive officer of Armstrong International. "We have a unique perspective informed by more than a century of work in thermal energy, and our partnership with the RTC will allow us a platform to share and collaborate with other leaders around the world committed to renewable energy."

RTC and its members work to increase the number of companies and state and local governments deploying renewable thermal solutions. Members collaboratively discuss how to overcome the industrial sector's lack of sustainability and how to accelerate the industry's overall efficiency to reduce emissions by 30% by 2030 and reach full sector decarbonization by 2050.

"Our first step is often to help companies or industries define their problem and develop a unique roadmap to a future of net zero," Bloss added. "We like to think of our approach as 'minimize, optimize, and decarbonize.' It's truly an exciting time and we look forward to partnering with leading organizations and tailoring pragmatic, ready-to-implement solutions."

To learn more about the Renewable Thermal Collaborative visit www.renewablethermal.org or www.renewablethermal.org/armstrong-international/. For more information on Armstrong International's services and initiatives visit armstronginternational.com.

ABOUT ARMSTRONG INTERNATIONAL:

Armstrong International provides intelligent system solutions that improve utility performance, lower energy consumption and reduce environmental emissions. As the industry's leading thermal utility partner, Armstrong International can satisfy unique requirements while helping to improve efficiency and reduce energy consumption and emissions. The fifth-generation, family-owned business provides hardworking products, state-of-the-art technology, custom-engineered systems and services, and more than a century of knowledge and experience — all organized with industry specificity. For more information, visit armstronginternational.com.

ABOUT RENEWALE THERMAL COLLABORATIVE:

The Renewable Thermal Collaborative (RTC) is the global coalition for companies, institutions, and governments committed to scaling up renewable heating and cooling across their operations. RTC members recognize the growing demand and necessity for renewable heating and cooling and the urgent need to meet this demand in a manner that delivers sustainable, cost-competitive options at scale.

The Renewable Thermal Collaborative was founded in 2017 and is facilitated by the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, David Gardiner and Associates, and World Wildlife Fund.

Media contact:

Emma Wach
Lambert & Co.
ewach@lambert.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/armstrong-international-charts-roadmap-to-decarbonization-joins-renewable-thermal-collaborative-301311898.html

SOURCE Armstrong International

﻿

