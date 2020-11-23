Armor Health Invests in Correctional Healthcare's First-Ever Chief Infection Prevention Officer

MIAMI, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Armor Health, a leading provider of correctional healthcare services providing quality care to state and local correctional facilities nationwide, has taken the unprecedented step of naming the industry's first Chief Infection Prevention Officer. Nationally-renowned infectious disease specialist Dr. Raj Palraj has been named to the newly created position.

"...I will have the opportunity to battle COVID-19 while also solidifying the lessons learned from this pandemic." - Dr Palraj

Dr. Palraj is currently a member of the Infection Control Specialty Council, Infectious Diseases Specialty Council, and Antimicrobial Stewardship Committee for the Mayo Clinic in Rochester Minnesota. He also serves as an assistant professor of medicine at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine.

"We are incredibly thrilled that an expert with the reputation and skills of Dr. Palraj has joined the top-tier medical professionals and clinicians that make up the Armor Health team" says Armor's Chief Medical Officer Jimmy Fernandez. He adds "the role of Dr. Palraj as the Chief Infection Prevention Officer is to apply his unrivaled knowledge to further improve the above–standard strategies currently deployed to protect our patients from COVID-19 while also establishing programs that will fortify Armor's approach to avert future pandemics and infections our population of patients are especially susceptible to contracting and spreading."

"I applaud Armor Health for taking the critical step of establishing this position in the very best interest of every patient and for the company's pledge that preparation is a key in making sure the lessons of this pandemic help protect patients in the future" says Dr. Palraj. "I am honored to be the first to take on this important post where I will have the opportunity to battle COVID-19 while also solidifying the lessons learned from this pandemic."

Dr. Palraj is certified in infectious diseases and internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He was a resident at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and an intern at St. Joseph's Hospital in Chicago. He earned a Fellowship in Infectious Diseases from the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and is currently enrolled in the Harvard Business School's Program for Leadership Development and Management Health Care Delivery.

"The Chief Infection Prevention Officer role is another example of Armor's fervent commitment to bring true, quality integrated care into the correctional facilities we serve" says Fernandez. Armor's CMO adds, "on behalf of the entire Armor Health team I want to thank our Chief Executive Officer Otto Campo for his vision and pledge to further raise Armor's industry position as the leading experts in correctional healthcare."

