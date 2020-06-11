Armis Recognized as a Leader by Independent Research Firm in Connected Medical Device Security Evaluation

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Armis ®, the leading enterprise IoT security company, announced today that the Armis Agentless Device Security Platform has been named a Leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester New Wave™: Connected Medical Device Security Q2, 2020. The Forrester New Wave report is a ranking of the top providers in an emerging market.

According to Forrester's evaluation, the Armis Agentless Device Security Platform combines threat prevention and detection for the broadest ranges of devices and offers insight into medical device protocols like HL7, HLE, and DICOM. Armis has extensive device identification capabilities and threat research/analysis for complete device protection. The report also cited that Armis is best for companies seeking a security solution for clinical engineering and IT, which is useful for healthcare providers who want a security solution that can bridge the divide between IT and clinical engineering security teams.

"The use of connected medical and unmanaged devices are growing exponentially to drive better patient care, and healthcare organizations need an agentless platform to keep them secured," said Yevgeny Dibrov, co-founder and CEO, Armis. "As hospitals face challenges with increased ransomware attacks targeting their operations and new demands during the COVID pandemic, healthcare providers must be able to see all connected devices -- managed and unmanaged, clinical and IT -- to mitigate cybersecurity risk and prevent disruption to patient care. Armis has been on the forefront of securing some of the largest, leading healthcare delivery organizations as they adapt, supported by world-class threat research, and it's rewarding to be recognized by Forrester as a leader in their evaluation of this emerging market."

About Armis

Armis is the leading agentless, enterprise-class device security platform designed to address the new threat landscape of unmanaged and IoT devices. Fortune 1000 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see and control all managed, unmanaged, and IoT devices – from traditional devices like laptops and smartphones to new smart devices like smart TVs, webcams, printers, HVAC systems, industrial control systems and PLCs, medical devices and more. Armis provides passive and unparalleled asset inventory, risk management, and detection & response. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Additional Information

The Forrester New Wave™: Connected Medical Device Security 2020, is available here.

Connected Medical Device Security 2020, is available here. To learn more about the Armis Agentless Device Security Platform, please visit: https://www.armis.com

Media Contacts

Armis

Susan Torrey

Head of Corporate Communications

susan.torrey@armis.com

650-492-1921

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/armis-recognized-as-a-leader-by-independent-research-firm-in-connected-medical-device-security-evaluation-301074616.html

SOURCE Armis