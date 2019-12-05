<
05.12.2019 23:54:00

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMNF) announced today that its board of directors has declared its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share payable to shareholders of record on January 2, 2020. The dividend will be disbursed on or about January 24, 2020. This dividend will be the Company’s 78th consecutive regular quarterly dividend. In addition, the Company has had ten special dividends.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. is an international food company that manufactures and markets frozen Italian specialty food items such as pestos, sauces and filled pastas to the foodservice, retail, and industrial markets. In addition to a classic Basil Pesto Armanino offers other flavors such as Cilantro, Dried Tomato & Garlic, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Southwest Chipotle, Artichoke, Roasted Garlic, Light Basil Pesto, Chimichurri, Harissa, Bolognese, Alfredo sauce, Creamy Garlic, and Romesco. Armanino’s organic line includes classic Basil Pesto. Armanino Foods also offers cheese shakers, frozen pastas and meatballs.

The best source of information on the company is the OTC Markets website (http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AMNF/company-info).

