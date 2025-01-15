Arlo Unveils Strategic Partnership with Origin AI to Deliver Advanced Smart Home Security Solutions



Arlo becomes the exclusive worldwide provider of Origin's AI Verified Human PresenceTM detection technology to be integrated into new innovative security solutions



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 January 2025 - Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, recently announced a strategic partnership agreement with Origin AI, pioneers in AI SensingTM technology. Sharing a common mission to protect customers through advanced AI-powered solutions, both Arlo and Origin AI have developed award-winning technologies that have been recognised by industry experts as best-in-class.



Under the agreement, Arlo will have exclusive worldwide rights to market and sell Origin AI's groundbreaking AI products, TruShieldTM and Allos, which deliver Verified Human Presence detection through radio frequency (RF) signals emitted by existing WiFi devices in homes or businesses. This capability enables internet service and other solution providers a simple yet powerful path to bring home security to their customers while increasing accuracy and reducing false alarms.



Additionally, Arlo plans to integrate Origin AI Sensing technologies into future offerings, complementing Arlo's suite of advanced security solutions powered by Arlo Intelligence — from AI-assisted motion detection to indoor/outdoor video monitoring and professional monitoring with video verification.



"Arlo has been continuously investing for over 10 years in AI- and CV-powered security technologies that enable customers to feel safer, react faster and enjoy greater peace of mind with 24/7 protection from Arlo Secure," said Matthew McRae, CEO of Arlo Technologies. "With today's announcement, we are excited to add Origin's AI Sensing capabilities to create a new integrated AI-powered security offering that will be unmatched in its intelligence and performance."



"Origin AI is excited to collaborate with Arlo in this strategic partnership," said Spencer Maid, CEO of Origin AI. "By combining Arlo's leadership in smart home security with Origin's cutting-edge AI Sensing technologies, we are delivering unparalleled solutions to redefine how people protect their homes and businesses. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to innovation and customer security."



Arlo Secure 5, the next generation of smart home security powered by Arlo Intelligence, uses advanced computer vision AI and recognition engines to provide more meaningful, detailed alerts so users can make faster, informed decisions about their security and safety. New AI-powered innovations include:



Person Recognition: Know exactly who has arrived at your home with personalised alerts labeled with names from your private library of named faces. Vehicle Recognition: Protect your driveway with personalised alerts labeled with known vehicles that you previously named. Custom Detection: Train Arlo AI to create personalised, custom detections to protect what matters most to you. Teach your camera to recognise certain objects or changes in view to trigger custom notifications. Whether it's knowing if the garage door is open, lights were left on in the basement or the dog is on the couch, Arlo AI alerts you to what is happening in and around your home so you know what action to take. Fire Detection: AI-powered notifications that alert you when a fire is detected so you can take immediate action. Further details about Arlo's partnership with Origin AI will be shared later this year. For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit https://www.arlo.com/asia/. To learn more about Origin AI's AI Sensing technologies, visit



About Arlo Technologies, Inc. Arlo is an award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the ways in which people can protect everything that matters to them with advanced home, business, and personal security solutions. Arlo's deep expertise in AI- and CV-powered analytics, cloud services, user experience and product design, and innovative wireless and RF connectivity enables the delivery of a seamless, smart security experience for Arlo users that is easy to set up and interact with every day. Arlo's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. Arlo has recently launched several categories of award-winning connected devices, software, and services. These include wire-free, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, security system, and Arlo's subscription services: Arlo Secure and Arlo Safe.



With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to implementing industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.



