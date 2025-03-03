Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
03.03.2025 02:59:56

Arlo Technologies Announces Price Repositioning On Security Products

Arlo Technologies
13.72 EUR 18.88%
Kaufen Verkaufen


EQS Newswire / 03/03/2025 / 02:59 CET/CEST

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 March 2025 - Arlo Technologies, a leading innovator in smart home security solutions, is thrilled to announce a Recommended Retail Price repositioning across selected products in the Arlo range. Effective immediately, this initiative makes it easier than ever to experience extraordinary value and upgrade home and business security with Arlo's award-winning surveillance technology.

Customers can take advantage of significant savings while experiencing industry-leading protection and peace of mind, with features like crystal-clear 4K video, two-way audio, night vision, and AI-powered detection.

The Recommended Retail Price repositioning will include the key products as shown in the table below (in SGD).

Product
RRPWas
RRP

Now
Save
Arlo Essential 2 Outdoor - 1 Cam Kit
$159
$129
$30
19%
Arlo Essential 2 Outdoor - 2 Cam Kit
$299
$249
$50
17%
Arlo Pro 5S - 1 Cam Kit
$269
$179
$90
33%
Arlo Pro 5S - 2 Cam Kit
$499
$329
$170
34%
Arlo Ultra 2 - 1 Add On
$389
$279
$110
28%
Arlo Ultra 2 - 2 Cam Kit
$869
$599
$270
31%
Arlo Essential 2 Indoor
$129
$59
$70
54%
Arlo Essential 2 Video Doorbell
$229
$149
$80
35%
Arlo Base Station Accessory
$129
$79
$50
39%

Arlo understands the importance of feeling secure in your own home and believes that no one should compromise safety during times of economic uncertainty. By lowering the R.R.P. of security cameras, Arlo aims to ease the financial pressures on families while providing them with the reliable security solutions they need.

Security cameras are now available for purchase at the Recommended Reduced Retail Prices on the Arlo website and through authorised retailers.

For more information, visit www.arlo.com/asia/.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent Arlo's expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding the development and performance of Arlo's services and products; and the impact of the strategic partnership with Origin, including the impact on Arlo's results of operations or technology and capabilities. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the following: any failure to successfully integrate Origin's AI SensingTM technology, including TruShieldTM and Allos into Arlo's services and products; the period or scope of exclusivity may be shorter or more limited, respectively, than anticipated; consumers may choose not to utilise payment plans or to adopt the Arlo's new product offerings, or may adopt competing products; and product performance may be adversely affected by real-world operating conditions. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Arlo and its business are detailed in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risk factors described in its most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Arlo undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-

looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Hashtag: #Arlo

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is an award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the ways in which people can protect everything that matters to them with advanced home, business, and personal security solutions. Arlo's deep expertise in AI- and CV-powered analytics, cloud services, user experience and product design, and innovative wireless and RF connectivity enables the delivery of a seamless, smart security experience for Arlo users that is easy to set up and interact with every day. Arlo's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. Arlo has recently launched several categories of award-winning connected devices, software, and services. These include wire-free, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, security system, and Arlo's subscription services: Arlo Secure and Arlo Safe.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to implementing industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

225647
News Source: Arlo Technologies

03/03/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
Nachrichten zu Arlo Technologies Inc Registered Shs

