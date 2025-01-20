|
Arlo Announces Secure 5: Next Generation of Smart Home Security Powered by Arlo Intelligence
Arlo Secure 5 Subscription Plans Feature New Proprietary AI Technology to Provide Personalised ProtectionHONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 September 2024 - Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced Arlo Secure 5, the next generation of smart home security powered by Arlo Intelligence (AI). Arlo's new proprietary AI technology introduces a suite of industry-first features such as custom detections, vehicle recognition and person recognition. Arlo Secure 5 further builds upon Arlo's values to connect and protect what users love most by adding truly customised security solutions that offer more personalised control.
"Arlo continues to lead the industry with our advanced AI and Computer Vision capabilities, including custom detections, vehicle recognition and person recognition, that deliver even more peace of mind to Arlo users," said Matthew McRae, Chief Executive Officer at Arlo. "Our relentless focus on smart home security backed by our commitment to also protect our customers' data and privacy will continue to drive more industry-first innovations that customers can trust to safeguard their loved ones."
Arlo Secure enhances the features of Arlo devices and completes the security experience to provide consumers with total protection. Leveraging advanced computer vision AI and recognition engines, Arlo Secure 5 provides more meaningful, detailed alerts so users can make informed decisions about their security and safety. Arlo Secure 5 introduces the following AI-powered innovations:
About Arlo Technologies, Inc.
Arlo is an award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the ways in which people can protect everything that matters to them with advanced home, business, and personal security solutions. Arlo's deep expertise in AI- and CV-powered analytics, cloud services, user experience and product design, and innovative wireless and RF connectivity enables the delivery of a seamless, smart security experience for Arlo users that is easy to set up and interact with every day. Arlo's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. Arlo has recently launched several categories of award-winning connected devices, software, and services. These include wire-free, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, security system, and Arlo's subscription services: Arlo Secure and Arlo Safe.
