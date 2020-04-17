Arlo Announces Initiative To Help Provide Meals For Communities Sheltering At Home Through Second Harvest Food Bank Donations

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 17, 2020 /CNW/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) today announced a campaign to help provide meals for vulnerable communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through financial contributions to two Second Harvest Food Banks. Over the course of the 90-day campaign, Arlo hopes to help provide thousands of meals to those in need. With each purchase of an Arlo Video Doorbell, or any Ultra or Pro 3 Security System, Arlo will help to provide 25 meals through Second Harvest of Silicon Valley and Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County.

This program is in addition to Arlo's donations of urgently-needed N95 medical masks to local hospitals in the San Jose, Calif. and Cork, Ireland areas where Arlo is headquartered: Santa Clara Valley Medical Center (San Jose, Calif.), Marymount University Hospital and Hospice (Cork, Ireland) and Ballally Primary Care Center (Dublin, Ireland).

"Our first area of focus with regards to COVID-19 has been to help protect first responders by donating urgently-needed N95 masks to local hospitals," said Matt McRae, CEO of Arlo Technologies. "But it quickly became clear to us that the unfolding tragedy also has a severe second-order impact on the ability for people to satisfy their most basic needs including food. The campaign benefitting Second Harvest Food Banks, together with the Arlo community, will support the critical safety net of meals for those who can't get food for their families."

Founded in 1974, Second Harvest of Silicon Valley is one of the largest food banks in the nation, providing food to more than a quarter of a million people in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties every month. Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County has distributed more than 446 million pounds, or the equivalent of 379 million meals, to a network of community and program partners like church and school pantries, senior centers, Boys and Girls Clubs, Kids Cafes, and shelters for abused women and children since its inception in 1983.

"Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County is so grateful to Arlo Technologies for their support of our mission to end hunger, especially now as we work to meet the increased needs of our community due to the negative economic impacts of COVID-19," said Barbara Wartman, Director of Marketing and Public Relations.

Arlo Video Doorbells and Security Systems are being utilized as people shelter-in-place for checking in on loved ones, small business security, safety notifications, and to facilitate contact-free deliveries of supplies and meals. This effort is another expression of the company's primary mission, to provide security and protection in our communities.

If you're interested in learning more about Arlo and its efforts to shelter and protect communities, please visit www.arlo.com. To learn more about how Second Harvest Food Banks in Silicon Valley and Orange County are building a hunger-free community, visit www.shfb.org or www.feedoc.com.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, audio and video doorbells, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights.

About Second Harvest of Silicon Valley

Founded in 1974, Second Harvest of Silicon Valley is a trusted leader in ending local hunger and is one of the largest food banks in the nation. The organization distributes healthy groceries through a network of 310 partners at 1,000 sites in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. Due to the prohibitively expensive cost of living in Silicon Valley, hunger is at an all-time high as more and more families are forced to sacrifice nutritious food for housing. Second Harvest is helping to keep people healthy by providing enough nutritious food for more than 58 million meals a year — half of which is fresh produce. Second Harvest also connects people to federal nutrition programs and other food resources, and advocates for anti-hunger policies on the local, state 3 and national levels. To learn more about how Second Harvest is building a hunger-free community, visit shfb.org.

About Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County

Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County is leading the fight to end hunger for more than 290,000 men, women and children at risk of hunger in our community. Second Harvest distributes donated, purchased and prepared foods through a network community and program partners in all 34 cities in Orange County. Last year, Second Harvest provided enough food for a record 26.5 million meals, feeding more than 250,000 people each month. Every dollar donated to Second Harvest helps provide food for three meals. Second Harvest is a member of Feeding America, a national hunger relief organization. For more information about our work and how you can help, visit FeedOC.org

