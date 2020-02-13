13.02.2020 23:30:00

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) (the "Company") announced today that the Company will release results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 and will hold a conference call for investors at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time that day to discuss the results.

Investors wishing to listen to the earnings call at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, may do so via the Internet at:  http://www.arlingtonasset.com/index.php?s=19

Replays of the earnings call will be available for 60 days via webcast at the Internet address provided above, beginning two hours after the call ends.

About the Company

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets and intends to qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for its taxable year ending December 31, 2020.  The Company is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.  For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arlington-asset-investment-corp-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2019-financial-results-301004958.html

SOURCE Arlington Asset Investment Corp.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Rohstoffmärkte: Die Sorgen nehmen wieder zu
13:02
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Apple Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, NIKE Inc
09:53
Vontobel: derimail - Biotech-Unternehmen mit Potenzial zum Durchbruch bei Medikamenten?
09:51
Weekly-Hits: US Quality Dividend Payers Index & Luxusindustrie
09:08
Das Virusproblem ist noch nicht gelöst
12.02.20
Does Fed Have the Tools to Fix a Slowdown?
11.02.20
SMI steigt munter weiter – AMS im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
10.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
SMI steigt munter weiter – AMS im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wieso der Euro zum Franken auf tiefsten Stand seit 3 Jahren sinkt
Analyst warnt vor Ende des Konjunkturzyklus: So sollten Anleger jetzt handeln
Darum tendiert der Euro kaum verändert zum Dollar - Neues EUR/CHF-Tief
Vor sieben Jahren ausgestiegen, jetzt back in business: Credit Suisse kehrt ins ETF-Geschäft zurück
Zurich-Aktie etwas fester: Zurich erhöht dank Gewinnwachstum Dividende
Tesla-Aktie macht Verluste wett: Tesla plant Kapitalerhöhung
Nestlé 2019 organisch gewachsen - Nestlé-Aktie dennoch im Minus
Wall Street beendet Handel in Rot -- SMI schliesst nahe Nulllinie -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
UBS: Bei diesen Schweizer Unternehmen sollten Anleger Kursrücksetzer durch Corona nutzen
Meyer Burger-Aktie verliert nach Umsatzeinbruch deutlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street beendet Handel in Rot -- SMI schliesst nahe Nulllinie -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt schwächelte am Donnerstag etwas. Der DAX konnte seine Verluste im Verlauf eingrenzen. Die Wall Street wies rote Vorzeichen aus. Die Börsen in Fernost wurden von Gewinnmitnahmen belastet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;