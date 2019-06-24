24.06.2019 22:45:00

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. Declares $0.225 per Common Share Dividend for the Second Quarter of 2019

ARLINGTON, Va., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.225 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2019.  The dividend will be payable on July 31, 2019 to common shareholders of record on July 5, 2019.  This dividend is consistent with the Company's variable dividend policy pursuant to which the Board of Directors evaluates dividends on a quarterly basis and, in its sole discretion, may approve the payment of dividends.

About the Company

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets and intends to qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2019.  The Company is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.  For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These include statements regarding dividend payments.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by forward-looking language, including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "plans," "continues," "intends," "should", "may," and similar expressions. Due to known and unknown risks, including the risk that the assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based prove to be inaccurate, actual results may differ materially from expectations or projections.  These risks also include those described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, which are available from the Company and from the SEC, and you should read and understand these risks when evaluating any forward-looking statement.  Readers of this press release are cautioned to consider these risks and uncertainties and not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.  The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arlington-asset-investment-corp-declares-0-225-per-common-share-dividend-for-the-second-quarter-of-2019--300873458.html

SOURCE Arlington Asset Investment Corp.

