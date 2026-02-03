Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13'395 -0.1%  SPI 18'452 -0.2%  Dow 49'408 1.1%  DAX 24'853 0.2%  Euro 0.9175 -0.2%  EStoxx50 6'022 0.2%  Gold 4'927 5.7%  Bitcoin 60'820 -0.9%  Dollar 0.7781 -0.2%  Öl 66.5 0.3% 
Ausblick: Uber legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Ausblick: Aurora Cannabis verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Merck & Co. öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Was Analysten von der Allianz-Aktie erwarten
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Dienstagmittag
Arko Holdings Aktie 822602 / IL0003100117

03.02.2026 13:02:52

ARKO Launches IPO Of ARKO Petroleum To Raise Around $200 Mln

(RTTNews) - ARKO Corporation (ARKO), an operator of convenience stores and wholesaler of fuel, said on Tuesday that its subsidiary, ARKO Petroleum Corporation, has launched an initial public offering of its Class A shares.

ARKO Petroleum will offer 10.500 million Class A shares in the IPO. It expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.575 million Class A shares at the IPO price.

The IPO price is currently expected to be in the range of $18 to $20 per share.

ARKO Petroleum has applied to list its Class A shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol "APC."

ARKO was up by 2.14% at $5.72 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

