Arko Holdings Aktie 822602 / IL0003100117
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
03.02.2026 13:02:52
ARKO Launches IPO Of ARKO Petroleum To Raise Around $200 Mln
(RTTNews) - ARKO Corporation (ARKO), an operator of convenience stores and wholesaler of fuel, said on Tuesday that its subsidiary, ARKO Petroleum Corporation, has launched an initial public offering of its Class A shares.
ARKO Petroleum will offer 10.500 million Class A shares in the IPO. It expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.575 million Class A shares at the IPO price.
The IPO price is currently expected to be in the range of $18 to $20 per share.
ARKO Petroleum has applied to list its Class A shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol "APC."
ARKO was up by 2.14% at $5.72 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.
Nachrichten zu Arko Holdings Ltd
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Arko Holdings Ltd
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Alphabet A
✅ BBVA (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria)
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI fällt zurück -- DAX etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen weit im Plus
Der heimische Markt fällt am Dienstag an die Nulllinie zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex legt am zweiten Handelstag der Woche zu. Am Dienstag werden an den Börsen in Fernost kräftige Gewinne gemacht.