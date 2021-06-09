SMI 11’783 1.1%  SPI 15’153 1.0%  Dow 34’461 -0.4%  DAX 15’581 -0.4%  Euro 1.0910 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’097 0.0%  Gold 1’889 -0.2%  Bitcoin 32’344 7.9%  Dollar 0.8959 -0.1%  Öl 72.0 -0.1% 
09.06.2021 21:29:00

Arizona Urology Specialists Opens New Ambulatory Surgery Center in Downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona Urology Specialists, one of the premier urology practices in the Phoenix region, opened the Urologic Surgery Center of Arizona on June 7, 2021, an ambulatory surgery center (ASC) dedicated to urologic surgery. The new ASC is conveniently located at 1313 E. Osborn Road, suite 170, in Phoenix, AZ.  

Arizona Urology Specialists

Arizona Urology Specialists' Urologic Surgery Center of Arizona offers patients high-quality care in a comfortable, private setting. This new outpatient surgery center features advanced operating room technology and equipment in its three operating and procedure rooms to accommodate a variety of procedures requiring either local, intravenous sedation or general anesthesia. The ASC also offers comfortable pre-operative and recovery rooms. Surgical staff includes specialty-trained surgical nurses, certified nurse anesthetists (CRNAs), and board-certified anesthesiologists.

Dedicated to the highest quality care, the Urologic Surgery Center of Arizona is certified by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, which identifies the center with the AAAHC symbol of excellence. The surgery center also has Medicare deemed status demonstrating that the ASC not only meets but exceeds expectations for urologic surgery and care.

The Urologic Surgery Center of Arizona offers many surgical procedures, including:

  • Artificial Urinary Sphincter (AUS)
  • Botox® Injections (botulinum toxin) for treatment of OAB
  • Circumcision
  • Cystoscopy
  • Hydrocelectomy
  • Neuromodulation Therapy
  • Laser Vaporization of the Prostate
  • Male and Female Pelvic Sling
  • Placement of Penile Prostheses (implants)
  • Prostate Biopsies
  • Stent Placements
  • Transurethral Resection Procedures of the Prostate and Bladder
  • Ureteroscopy
  • Prostatic Urethral Lift (UroLift®) for the Treatment of BPH
  • Vasectomy

About the Urologic Surgery Center of Arizona

1313 E. Osborn Road, Suite 170
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Ph:  602-264-4431

About Arizona Urology Specialists

Arizona Urology Specialists is the region's premier urology practice with 22 urologists serving patients at 10 medical offices throughout Phoenix, Scottsdale, Glendale, and Mesa. Arizona Urology Specialists is a United Urology Group (UUG)-affiliated practice. UUG is a management services organization whose network of affiliated urology practices today include: Arizona Institute of Urology and Urological Associates of Southern Arizona in Tucson; Chesapeake Urology, with offices located throughout Maryland and Delaware; Colorado Urology, serving the greater Denver and Boulder areas; and Tennessee Urology with locations in Knoxville and surrounding counties. Arizona Urology Specialists provides a comprehensive array of urologic services to patients. The integrated approach to urologic care provides patients with access to experienced specialists, a comprehensive support team of healthcare professionals, innovative diagnostic tools, and highly advanced treatments and therapies. For more information, visit the Arizona Urology Specialists website.

Media Contact:
Severa Lynch, Vice President, Marketing and Communications
United Urology Group
slynch@uniteduro.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arizona-urology-specialists-opens-new-ambulatory-surgery-center-in-downtown-phoenix-301309404.html

SOURCE Arizona Urology Specialists

﻿

