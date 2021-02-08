SMI 10’779 0.2%  SPI 13’467 0.3%  Dow 31’386 0.8%  DAX 14’060 0.0%  Euro 1.0832 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’666 0.3%  Gold 1’831 1.1%  Bitcoin 40’015 14.3%  Dollar 0.8988 0.0%  Öl 60.7 1.8% 
08.02.2021 22:50:00

Arize AI Partners with Spell to Bring ML Observability to the Spell Platform

BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arize AI, the leading Machine Learning (ML) Observability company, and Spell, a powerful ML Ops platform, announce a partnership giving Spell customers access to Arize AI's model observability capabilities. Spell users will be able to monitor, trouble shoot, and explain production issues in real time with Arize AI's best-in-class platform.

Arize AI (PRNewsfoto/Arize AI)

With a simple integration, Spell customers will be able to monitor data drift, model drift, and model performance issues ensuring their models work as expected in production.                                

Why Observability

The vast difference between research environments and production can cause large issues for models deployed in the real world. The inputs models see, the degradation over time, and the performance problems that arise, can be painful to troubleshoot. ML observability helps teams easily transition from research to production - maintaining the results delivered, and helping teams troubleshoot problems quickly - without eating up Data Science cycles. The ability to explain, understand and get answers quickly builds a necessary trust between research teams and end users.

Spell & Arize Integration

Spell model servers and Arize model monitors allow Spell users to have the best of both best-of-breed platforms: easy-to-use autoscaling online model APIs, powerful model tracking, and logging features are to name a few key features of this partnership.

If you already are using the Spell platform, the integration with Arize AI is simple! In this detailed blog post, Arize and Spell showcase deploying a model on the Spell platform with the monitoring, troubleshooting, and explainability capabilities of Arize AI.

About Arize AI

Arize AI was founded by leaders in the Machine Learning (ML) Infrastructure and analytics space to bring better visibility and performance management over AI. Arize AI built the first ML Observability platform to help make machine learning models work in production. As models move from research to real world, we provide a real time platform to monitor, explain and troubleshoot model/data issues.

About Spell

Spell is a powerful, iterative MLOps platform for building and managing machine learning projects, founded in 2017 with the mission to give developers powerful tools to build machine learning and deep learning models. Serkan Piantino, CEO and Co-founder, saw an opportunity from his previous role as Director of Engineering at FAIR (Facebook AI Research) to build a product that removes unnecessary complexity from machine learning. Spell takes care of infrastructure for developers, making machine learning projects easier to start, faster to get results, refreshingly collaborative, and safer than managing infrastructure on your own.

Media Contact: Krystal Kirkland, press@arize.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arize-ai-partners-with-spell-to-bring-ml-observability-to-the-spell-platform-301224306.html

SOURCE Arize AI

