Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’162 -0.7%  SPI 15’539 -0.8%  Dow 34’678 -1.6%  DAX 14’415 -1.3%  Euro 1.0217 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’903 -1.4%  Gold 1’937 0.2%  Bitcoin 42’256 -2.7%  Dollar 0.9229 0.0%  Öl 107.3 -4.9% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
01.04.2022 00:51:00

Arixa Capital Hires Eric Cooper, Vice President of Construction

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arixa Capital Advisors, LLC is pleased to announce that Eric Cooper has joined the company as Vice President of Construction. In this role, Mr. Cooper is responsible for enhancing Arixa's construction risk management, through further development of Arixa's funds control program and construction underwriting, as well as building the scalable infrastructure that will allow Arixa to continue to grow its construction lending platform. Mr. Cooper comes to Arixa with over a decade of onsite construction project management experience and five years of construction lending experience.

Eric Cooper has joined Arixa Capital as Vice President of Construction. Mr. Cooper comes to Arixa with over a decade of onsite construction project management experience and five years of construction lending experience.

Prior to joining Arixa, Mr. Cooper was the Vice President of Construction Operations at Genesis Capital. During his five years with that company, he oversaw the development of a nationwide residential construction underwriting program and was responsible for managing the in-house funds control team. 

Eric Cooper shares, "As I suspected, Arixa Capital has an incredible culture, talented staff and a fantastic borrower base. I feel lucky and excited to further build out the construction department to best serve both borrowers and investors." 

Earlier in his career, Mr. Cooper was the onsite supervisor and project manager for a two-year project, building an ultra-luxury custom home for a celebrity client in the Trousdale Estates neighborhood of Beverly Hills, with the highly regarded general contractor Corbin Reeves. From 2013 to 2015, Mr. Cooper was a project manager for ANR Industries, where he oversaw all aspects of luxury single-family residential construction projects in the Los Angeles area, from conceptual design through final sale. From 2010 to 2013, Mr. Cooper worked as a project manager for Anchor Loans where he oversaw all aspects of remodeling for single-family residential projects with resale values between $700,000 and $3,000,000.

Arixa Capital's Managing Director, Greg Hebner, said, "We are excited to bring someone like Eric onto the Arixa team. Eric's deep construction experience and his passion for client service is an ideal fit for our team. As Arixa continues to grow its lending business across larger construction projects and new geographies, Eric's extensive industry knowledge will allow us to execute on our growth plans and maintain the high level of service that our clients expect, while also mitigating risk for our fund investors."

Contact:
Eric Cooper
Vice President, Construction Operations
M 818-692-9646
E ecooper@arixacapital.com

About the Company
Arixa Capital is one of the premier private real estate lenders and credit fund managers in the Western U.S., providing small balance loan solutions to lower middle-market residential and commercial investors and developers. Visit www.arixacapital.com for more information on investing or borrowing.

Arixa Capital is one of the West Coast’s premier private real estate lenders and fund managers providing small balance loan solutions to lower middle-market residential and commercial investors and developers. Since inception, Arixa has originated in excess of $1.8 billion in loans and generated attractive risk-adjusted returns for its partners and investors. Visit www.arixacapital.com for more information, or contact info@arixacapital.com. (PRNewsfoto/Arixa Capital Advisors, LLC)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arixa-capital-hires-eric-cooper-vice-president-of-construction-301515420.html

SOURCE Arixa Capital Advisors, LLC

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Alexander Berger: Sind Sanktionen sinnvoll? | BX Swiss TV

Wie wirken sich die Sanktionen des Westens auf Russland aus? Zeigen die Sanktionen im Ukraine Krieg Wirkung oder schaden sie eher der Bevölkerung?

Auch die Türkei vermittelt im Augenblick zwischen den Konfliktparteien. Präsident Erdogan schliesst aktuell allerdings Sanktionen gegen Russland aus. In Zukunft könnte jedoch der Druck auf die Türkei, sich an den Sanktionen zu beteiligen, noch erhöhen.

Ebenfalls profitieren Unternehmen im Bereich der Rüstungsindustrie vom Krieg. Das liegt unter anderem an der Erhöhung der Militäretats. Wie könnte sich diese Branche in den nächsten Jahren entwickeln? Diese Fragen beantwortet Alexander Berger, Asset Manager bei Daubenthaler & Cie. GmbH im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Alexander Berger: Sind Sanktionen sinnvoll? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

31.03.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Partners Group Holding AG
31.03.22 Weekly-Hits: FinTech – Der Boden scheint gefunden / Volkswagen – Holprige Fahrt, stabile Rendite
31.03.22 Continental forciert autonomes Fahren
31.03.22 Vontobel: derimail - BRC auf gefragte Schweizer Werte
31.03.22 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise in Asien unter Druck
31.03.22 SMI-Anleger werden etwas vorsichtiger
31.03.22 Alexander Berger: Sind Sanktionen sinnvoll? | BX Swiss TV
25.03.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’738.11 17.55 SMIR9U
Short 12’963.98 13.19 SMIUBU
Short 13’524.02 8.19 SSMACU
SMI-Kurs: 12’161.53 31.03.2022 17:30:14
Long 11’561.33 15.74 PSSMDU
Long 11’418.62 13.33 PSSM8U
Long 10’970.73 8.97 OSSM3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Aktie schliesst im Minus: Aktienrückkaufprogramm von ABB beginnt am 1. April
CS-Aktie schlussendlich schwächer: Credit Suisse-Aktionäre fordern Sonderprüfung
Putin schickt Euro auf Tagestief - Franken-Entwicklung uneineitlich
GAZPROM-Aktie zweistellig höher: Putin trifft sich mit Zentralbank und GAZPROM wegen Rubel-Zahlung für Gas - Erneut grosse Lieferungen nach Europa
Folgen der Russland-Sanktionen für Schweizer Banken
Bitcoin-Bulle Ray Dalio: Bridgewater plant wohl weitere Krypto-Käufe
Skepsis in Bezug auf Ukraine-Verhandlungen bleibt: US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- SMI und DAX schliessen schwächer -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich leichter
Burkhalter-Aktie springt letztlich hoch: Burkhalter und poenina mit Gewinnsteigerung - Fusion geplant - poenina-Aktie stark
Das Z verschwindet: Zurich passt Logo wegen Ukraine-Krieg an
Stadler-Aktie schliesst in Rot: Stadler Rail erhält Auftrag aus Chemnitz

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit