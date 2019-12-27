27.12.2019 15:00:00

Aritzia to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Aritzia Inc. (TSX: ATZ) will release its third quarter fiscal 2020 financial results before market open on Thursday, January 9, 2020. A conference call to discuss the earnings results will follow.

Aritzia Inc. (CNW Group/Aritzia Inc.)

Conference Call Details:

Date: January 9, 2020

Time: 5:30am PST / 8:30am EST

To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in information:

  • 1-800-319-4610 (North America toll-free)
  • 1-416-915-3239 (Toronto and overseas long-distance)

The call is also accessible via webcast at http://investors.aritzia.com/events-and-presentations/.

A recording will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call. To access the replay, please dial 1-855-669-9658 and the replay access code 3901. An archive of the webcast will be accessible on Aritzia's website.

About Aritzia

Aritzia is a vertically integrated, innovative design house of fashion brands. The Company designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands. The Company's expansive and diverse range of women's fashion apparel and accessories addresses a broad range of style preferences and lifestyle requirements. Aritzia is well known and deeply loved by its clients in Canada with growing client awareness and affinity in the United States and outside of North America. Aritzia aims to delight its clients through an aspirational shopping experience and exceptional client service that extends across its more than 90 boutiques and eCommerce business, aritzia.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aritzia-to-release-third-quarter-fiscal-2020-financial-results-300979332.html

SOURCE Aritzia Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:30
Gold – Hürde genommen
06:00
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Grenzüberschreitenden Geldtransfers: Werden Ripple & Co. zum neuen Standard?
Cannabis-Aktien 2020: Canopy Growth vs. Aurora Cannabis
Apples Datensammlung wächst: Geräte übermitteln nun auch Luftdruck-Daten
Wall Street fester erwartet -- SMI wenig bewegt -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
QIAGEN will nunmehr doch eigenständig weiterarbeiten - QIAGEN-Aktie bricht ein
Molecular Partners-Aktie steigt: "Orphan Drug"-Status für Therapie MP0250
Die grössten digitalen Münzen: Verlierer und Gewinner der Kryptos 2019
Ende gut, alles gut
Bankenbranche im Fokus: So will die Deutsche Bank ihre Krise überwinden
Lambrecht erwägt juristisches Vorgehen gegen Zurich-Versicherung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street fester erwartet -- SMI wenig bewegt -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Die Rekordjagd an der Wall Street dürfte sich fortsetzen. Dem heimischen Aktienmarkt geht vor dem Wochenende langsam die Puste aus. Der DAX bewegt sich auf grünem Terrain. Die Börsen in Asien fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;