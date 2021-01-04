SMI 10’721 0.2%  SPI 13’377 0.4%  Dow 30’025 -1.9%  DAX 13’727 0.1%  Euro 1.0797 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’564 0.3%  Gold 1’939 2.1%  Bitcoin 27’490 -5.3%  Dollar 0.8816 -0.2%  Öl 51.1 -1.2% 
04.01.2021 19:00:00

Aristocrat Technologies, Inc. Introduces "Aristocrat Future Leaders" Program

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristocrat Technologies, Inc. has launched its Aristocrat Future Leaders (AFL) program. AFL features a comprehensive educational track that creates a unique opportunity for recent graduate students in the United States to learn the land-based gaming industry from the leading slot manufacturer.

For information about Aristocrat Technologies, visit https://www.aristocratgaming.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Aristocrat Technologies Inc.)

The AFL rotational program offers full-time job opportunities for recent college graduates. In this role, participants will rotate through a variety of major commercial departments including finance, operations, marketing, and others. Each graduate will spend approximately eight months in each department for an immersive educational experience. The rotational program offers competitive benefits and compensation sure to attract nationwide applicants.

"We're excited to invest in the future of gaming with the introduction of Aristocrat Future Leaders," said Hector Fernandez, president of Aristocrat Gaming™. "By prioritizing education and placing the gaming supplier industry at the forefront of career opportunities, we look forward to welcoming top talent that will grow their career with Aristocrat for the long term."

The AFL Class of 2021 starts with Aristocrat today. Email AFL@aristocrat.com to inquire about future opportunities in the program. For information about Aristocrat Gaming, visit www.aristocratgaming.com.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocrat-us.com. 

Media Contacts: 
Aristocrat Technologies
Paul Speirs-Hernandez, paul@steinbeckcommunications.com
Meghan Sleik, Meghan.Sleik@aristocrat.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aristocrat-technologies-inc-introduces-aristocrat-future-leaders-program-301199964.html

SOURCE Aristocrat Technologies Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 248.70
2.85 %
Givaudan 3’805.00
2.01 %
Geberit 564.00
1.77 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’056.50
1.59 %
ABB 25.08
1.50 %
Swiss Life Hldg 411.30
-0.27 %
Lonza Grp 566.00
-0.49 %
Novartis 83.19
-0.55 %
Alcon 58.40
-0.75 %
Swiss Re 82.40
-1.13 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:34
Spannungsgeladener Jahreswechsel
08:59
SMI mit versöhnlichem Jahresausklang
28.12.20
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
22.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NEL ASA: Das steckt hinter dem norwegischen Wasserstoffunternehmen
Recycling oder Verkauf? So viel Gold lässt sich aus alten Smartphones herausholen
SMI beendet ersten Handelstag 2021 mit Gewinnen -- DAX rutscht nach Rekord ins Minus -- Wall Street fällt zurück
BioNTech will mehr Corona-Impfstoff an die Europäische Union liefern - Aktie gesucht
Credit Suisse hat Aktienrückkauf 2020 abgeschlossen - CS-Aktie letztlich unverändert
35'000 US-Dollar zu ambitioniert: Bitcoin fällt deutlich zurück
Meyer Burger erhält staatliche Förderung zum Aufbau von Solarzellenproduktion - Meyer Burger-Aktie legt zweistellig zu
Starbucks-Aktie: Analysten sehen nach Corona-Einbruch starkes Erholungspotenzial für Starbucks in 2021
EMA: Entscheidung über Moderna-Impfstoff noch Montag möglich - Moderna-Aktie fester
Deutsche Bank-Prognose: So geht es 2021 mit Aktien, Immobilien und Rohstoffe weiter

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet ersten Handelstag 2021 mit Gewinnen -- DAX rutscht nach Rekord ins Minus -- Wall Street fällt zurück
SMI-Anleger sorgten für einen freundlichen Jahresauftakt. DAX knackte im Handelsverlauf neues Allzeithoch. An den US-Börsen halten sich Anleger am ersten Handelstag des Jahres zurück. Im neuen Jahr gab es an Asiens Börsen hingegen keine einheitliche Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit