07.06.2021 14:04:00

Aristocrat Gaming™ and Silverton Casino Hotel Launch Promotion for New Buffalo Link™ Slot Game

LAS VEGAS, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casino players everywhere love Aristocrat Gaming's™ Buffalo™ games, and now fans have two more reasons to yell "Buffaloooooo." First, there's the new Buffalo Link™ game, and second, Aristocrat and Silverton Casino are launching a new promotion in honor of the game's arrival at the property.

Silverton Casino guests will find Aristocrat Gaming’s™ Buffalo Link™ and dozens of other Buffalo™-themed games in Silverton’s Buffalo XING space. On Wednesday, June 9, from 5 -7 p.m. the first 100 guests to present their Silverton Rewards card at the Buffalo XING room will receive five $5 max bet pulls and other Buffalo Link swag giveaways.

"We are ecstatic to add Buffalo Link to the already star-studded lineup of games inside Aristocrat's Buffalo XING space at Silverton," said Jon Hanlin, senior vice president of commercial strategy and business analytics at Aristocrat Gaming. "Buffalo fans will love this dedicated gaming experience that offers all of their favorite Buffalo games in one place on the casino floor."

Silverton's Buffalo XING offers the ultimate gaming experience for players with all their favorite Buffalo machines corralled in one room.

"To partner with Aristocrat to bring Buffalo Link to our guests is very exciting for us," said Ray Anzevino, vice president of casino operations at Silverton Casino. "Our Buffalo XING has been a hit with our casino guests, and we look forward to continuing to offer a dedicated zone on the casino floor where they can find all of the latest and greatest Buffalo machines."

Casino players will instantly recognize how Buffalo Link combines the thrill and functionality of Aristocrat's legendary Lighting Link™ and Dragon Link™ games with the theme and features of the gaming industry's most recognized slot brand, Buffalo. The game introduces the popular Hold & Spin functionality and five denomination sets to the Buffalo brand. Staying true to the legacy of Buffalo, Buffalo Link retains its classic Free Games feature along with exciting, new enhancements.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com. 

ABOUT SILVERTON CASINO HOTEL
Silverton Casino Hotel offers 300 deluxe rooms and suites and world-class amenities all located within an upscale, contemporary luxury resort. Silverton Casino Hotel is home to a variety of restaurants and dining options, including the Sundance Grill, Shady Grove Lounge, Twin Creeks Steakhouse, Mi Casa Grill Cantina, WuHu Noodle, Starbucks and Johnny Rockets. In addition to the flagship 165,000-square-foot Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World, Silverton offers 90,000 square feet of gaming with more than 1,500 slot machines and 26 table games and the Mermaid Restaurant & Lounge. The property features a 117,000-gallon saltwater aquarium with more than 4,000 sharks, stingrays and tropical fish, which was voted "Best Attraction" in the Best of Las Vegas®. Silverton Casino Hotel is located at I-15 and Blue Diamond in Las Vegas. For more information, please call (702) 263-7777 or visit silvertoncasino.com.

﻿

