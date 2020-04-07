Arista Networks to Announce Q1 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 5th 2020

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, May 5th, 2020. The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Arista’s executive management team will host a conference call on May 5th, beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (833) 287-7905 in the United States or (647) 689-4469 from international locations. The Conference ID is 9769576. Please dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on Arista’s Investor Relations website.

Upcoming Investor Event Participation

Arista also announces it will participate in the following virtual events in May and June with the financial community:

J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Ita Brennan, CFO

May 12-14, 2020

Date & Time: TBD on the Investor Relations section of the Arista website.

BofA 2020 Global Technology Conference

John McCool, Chief Platform Officer

June 2-4, 2020

Date & Time: TBD on the Investor Relations section of the Arista website.

William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Anshul Sadana, COO

June 9-11, 2020

Date & Time: TBD on the Investor Relations section of the Arista website.

A live audio webcast of these events will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks pioneered software-driven, cognitive cloud networking for large-scale datacenter and campus environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms redefine and deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics, and security. Arista has shipped more than twenty million cloud networking ports worldwide with CloudVision and EOS, an advanced network operating system. Committed to open standards across private, public and hybrid cloud solutions, Arista products are supported worldwide directly and through partners.

Additional information and resources can be found at: https://www.arista.com

