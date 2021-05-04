SMI 11’064 -0.5%  SPI 14’207 -0.5%  Dow 34’113 0.7%  DAX 15’093 -0.9%  Euro 1.0981 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’983 -0.4%  Gold 1’784 -0.5%  Bitcoin 51’319 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9134 0.3%  Öl 68.6 1.3% 
Arista Networks Aktie [Valor: 24122208 / ISIN: US0404131064]
04.05.2021 22:05:00

Arista Networks, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Arista Networks
197.97 CHF -5.76%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET), an industry leader in cognitive cloud networking solutions for large datacenter and campus environments, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

"Arista begins the 2021 year with a flying start. Clearly, the focus on our cognitive cloud networking suite is resonating with customers across diverse data sets and applications,” stated Jayshree Ullal, President and CEO of Arista Networks.

First Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Revenue of $667.6 million, an increase of 2.9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, and an increase of 27.6% from the first quarter of 2020.
  • GAAP gross margin of 63.7%, compared to GAAP gross margin of 63.9% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 64.7% in the first quarter of 2020.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 64.7%, compared to non-GAAP gross margin of 65.0% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 65.6% in the first quarter of 2020.
  • GAAP net income of $180.4 million, or $2.27 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $138.4 million, or $1.73 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2020.
  • Non-GAAP net income of $198.8 million, or $2.50 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $161.7 million, or $2.02 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2020.

Commenting on the company’s financial results, Ita Brennan, Arista’s CFO said, "We experienced continued validation of our business diversification initiatives in the first quarter, with healthy demand across all our market and product sectors.”

First Quarter Company Highlights

  • Arista Delivers Multi-Domain Segmentation for Zero Trust Enterprise– Arista Networks announced a new zero trust security framework for today's digital enterprise. Arista Multi-Domain Macro-Segmentation Service is a suite of capabilities for integrating security policy with the network through an open and consistent network segmentation approach across network domains.
  • Arista Completes 400G ZR Interoperability Testing- Arista Networks announced successful interoperability testing between multiple 400G ZR suppliers over Microsoft’s 120km open line system testbed. This multi-vendor testing sets the foundation for a healthy, interoperable, coherent optics ecosystem, providing customers with a multitude of options for building high speed Data Center Interconnect (DCI) networks.
  • Arista Advances Zero Trust Security Strategy with Enhancements to AI-driven Awake Security Platform– Awake Security, the network detection and response (NDR) security division of Arista Networks, unveiled platform enhancements that strengthen its ability to detect advanced threats, protect the unmanaged attack surface and autonomously perform threat hunting and forensic investigations.

Financial Outlook

For the second quarter of 2021, we expect:

  • Revenue between $675 million to $695 million;
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 63% to 65%; and
  • Non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 37%

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and certain non-recurring items. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis (see further explanation below under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures”).

Prepared Materials and Conference Call Information

Arista executives will discuss the first quarter financial results on a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time today. To listen to the call via telephone, dial (833) 968-2211 in the United States or +1 (778) 560-2896 from international locations. The Conference ID is 9089156.

The financial results conference call will also be available via live webcast on Arista’s investor relations website at https://investors.arista.com/. Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on Arista’s investor relations website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” regarding our future performance, including quotations from management, statements in the section entitled "Financial Outlook,” such as estimates regarding revenue, non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin for the second quarter of 2021 and statements regarding the benefits of new products and product enhancements, and our leadership in cloud networking. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in or implied by the forward-looking statements including risks associated with: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business; insufficient component supply and inventory; manufacturing capacity impacted by COVID-19 and increased lead times; interruptions or delays in shipments; the rapid evolution of the networking market; any failure to successfully pursue new products and service offerings and expand into adjacent markets; a decline in our revenue growth rate; unpredictability of our results of operations; adverse economic conditions or reduced information technology and network infrastructure spending; intense competition; expansion of our international sales and operations; investment or acquisition in other businesses; seasonality; our ability to attract new large end customers or sell products and services to existing end customers; our ability to increase market awareness of our company and new products and services; product quality problems; our ability to anticipate technological shifts and develop products to meet those technological shifts; our ability to protect, defend and maintain our intellectual property rights; vulnerabilities in our products and failure of our products to detect security breaches our intellectual property rights; and tax, tariff, import/export restrictions; and other future events. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect us can be found in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, but not limited to, our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. You can locate these reports through our website at https://investors.arista.com/ and on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the company as of the date hereof and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and accompanying table contain certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margins, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, certain non-recurring charges or benefits, and the income tax effect of these non-GAAP exclusions. In addition, non-GAAP financial measures exclude net tax benefits associated with stock-based awards, which include excess tax benefits, and other discrete indirect effects of such awards. The company uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. In addition, these measures are the primary indicators management uses as a basis for its planning and forecasting for future periods.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures are subject to limitations, and should be read only in conjunction with the company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. A description of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of the company’s non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

The company’s guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and other non-recurring items. The company does not provide guidance on GAAP gross margin or GAAP operating margin or the various reconciling items between GAAP gross margin and GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures on a forward-looking basis is not available because stock-based compensation expense is impacted by the company’s future hiring and retention needs and the future fair market value of the company’s common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. The actual amount of stock-based compensation expense will have a significant impact on the company’s GAAP gross margin and GAAP operating margin.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is an industry leader in cognitive cloud networking solutions for large data center and campus environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation analytics, and security through CloudVision® and Arista EOS®, an advanced network operating system. For more information visit www.arista.com.

ARISTA, CloudVision, CloudEOS and MSS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Arista Networks, Inc. in jurisdictions around the world. Other company names or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Additional information and resources can be found at www.arista.com.

ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

Product

 

$

539,145

 

 

$

410,906

 

Service

 

128,417

 

 

112,123

 

Total revenue

 

667,562

 

 

523,029

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

Product

 

218,433

 

 

163,629

 

Service

 

23,857

 

 

21,149

 

Total cost of revenue

 

242,290

 

 

184,778

 

Gross profit

 

425,272

 

 

338,251

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

132,487

 

 

113,154

 

Sales and marketing

 

71,020

 

 

57,086

 

General and administrative

 

15,473

 

 

18,349

 

Total operating expenses

 

218,980

 

 

188,589

 

Income from operations

 

206,292

 

 

149,662

 

Other income, net

 

1,575

 

 

12,157

 

Income before income taxes

 

207,867

 

 

161,819

 

Provision for income taxes

 

27,501

 

 

23,388

 

Net income

 

$

180,366

 

 

$

138,431

 

Net income per share:

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

2.36

 

 

$

1.82

 

Diluted

 

$

2.27

 

 

$

1.73

 

Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share:

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

76,306

 

 

76,264

 

Diluted

 

79,623

 

 

79,939

 

ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.

Reconciliation of Selected GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

GAAP gross profit

 

$

425,272

 

 

$

338,251

 

GAAP gross margin

 

63.7

%

 

64.7

%

Stock-based compensation expense

 

1,400

 

 

1,327

 

Intangible asset amortization

 

5,464

 

 

3,660

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

 

$

432,136

 

 

$

343,238

 

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

64.7

%

 

65.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP income from operations

 

$

206,292

 

 

$

149,662

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

37,553

 

 

27,556

 

Intangible asset amortization

 

7,430

 

 

4,902

 

Acquisition-related costs (1)

 

 

 

11,860

 

Non-GAAP income from operations

 

$

251,275

 

 

$

193,980

 

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

37.6

%

 

37.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income

 

$

180,366

 

 

$

138,431

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

37,553

 

 

27,556

 

Intangible asset amortization

 

7,430

 

 

4,902

 

Acquisition-related costs

 

 

 

11,860

 

Tax benefit on stock-based awards

 

(20,906)

 

 

(14,502)

 

Income tax effect on non-GAAP exclusions

 

(5,606)

 

 

(6,555)

 

Non-GAAP net income

 

$

198,837

 

 

$

161,692

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted net income per share

 

$

2.27

 

 

$

1.73

 

Non-GAAP adjustments to net income

 

0.23

 

 

0.29

 

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share

 

$

2.50

 

 

$

2.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares used in computing diluted net income per share

 

79,623

 

 

79,939

 

 

 

 

 

 

Summary of Stock-Based Compensation Expense:

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

$

1,400

 

 

$

1,327

 

Research and development

 

21,982

 

 

15,928

 

Sales and marketing

 

10,085

 

 

6,396

 

General and administrative

 

4,086

 

 

3,905

 

Total

 

$

37,553

 

 

$

27,556

 

(1) Represents non-recurring costs associated with our acquisition of Big Switch, and primarily includes severance, retention bonuses, professional and consulting fees, and facilities restructuring costs.

ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

 

March 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

843,336

 

 

$

893,219

 

Marketable securities

 

2,184,330

 

 

1,979,649

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

380,466

 

 

389,540

 

Inventories

 

483,168

 

 

479,668

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

111,595

 

 

94,922

 

Total current assets

 

4,002,895

 

 

3,836,998

 

Property and equipment, net

 

32,462

 

 

32,231

 

Acquisition-related intangible assets, net

 

115,359

 

 

122,790

 

Goodwill

 

188,277

 

 

189,696

 

Investments

 

10,314

 

 

8,314

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

72,956

 

 

77,288

 

Deferred tax assets

 

438,277

 

 

441,531

 

Other assets

 

33,190

 

 

30,071

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

4,893,730

 

 

$

4,738,919

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

136,885

 

 

$

134,235

 

Accrued liabilities

 

122,466

 

 

143,357

 

Deferred revenue

 

457,799

 

 

396,259

 

Other current liabilities

 

69,382

 

 

94,392

 

Total current liabilities

 

786,532

 

 

768,243

 

Income taxes payable

 

55,314

 

 

53,053

 

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

 

67,770

 

 

72,397

 

Deferred revenue, non-current

 

262,232

 

 

254,568

 

Deferred tax liabilities, non-current

 

225,924

 

 

227,936

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

44,620

 

 

42,431

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

1,442,392

 

 

1,418,628

 

STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

8

 

8

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,345,569

 

1,292,431

 

Retained earnings

 

2,106,625

 

2,027,614

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

(864)

 

238

 

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

3,451,338

 

 

3,320,291

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

$

4,893,730

 

 

$

4,738,919

 

ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

2021

 

2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

180,366

 

 

$

138,431

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation, amortization and other

 

12,658

 

 

10,208

 

Stock-based compensation

 

37,553

 

 

27,556

 

Noncash lease expense

 

4,243

 

 

4,073

 

Deferred income taxes

 

1,425

 

 

457

 

Amortization of investment premiums

 

5,446

 

 

1,042

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

9,074

 

 

46,329

 

Inventories

 

(3,500)

 

 

(17,691)

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(15,272)

 

 

25,751

 

Other assets

 

(3,499)

 

 

3,946

 

Accounts payable

 

2,833

 

 

(6,386)

 

Accrued liabilities

 

(20,759)

 

 

(39,450)

 

Deferred revenue

 

69,204

 

 

21

 

Income taxes payable

 

(10,436)

 

 

3,982

 

Other liabilities

 

(14,661)

 

 

(3,422)

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

254,675

 

 

194,847

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

 

379,605

 

 

414,503

 

Purchases of marketable securities

 

(590,476)

 

 

(674,649)

 

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

(66,225)

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(5,096)

 

 

(3,107)

 

Escrow receipts from past business acquisitions

 

18

 

 

 

Purchases of investments in privately-held companies

 

(2,000)

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(217,949)

 

 

(329,478)

 

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under equity plans

 

18,081

 

 

17,082

 

Tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for net share settlement

 

(2,496)

 

 

(1,740)

 

Repurchase of common stock

 

(101,355)

 

 

(227,895)

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(85,770)

 

 

(212,553)

 

Effect of exchange rate changes

 

(838)

 

 

(2,691)

 

NET DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

 

(49,882)

 

 

(349,875)

 

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH —Beginning of period

 

897,454

 

 

1,115,515

 

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH —End of period

 

$

847,572

 

 

$

765,640

 

 

