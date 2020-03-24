Aries Building Systems Response to the COVID - 19 Pandemic

ARLINGTON, Va., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aries Building Systems, LLC, specializing in commercial modular construction is open and fully operational, supporting local, state and federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Aries is the largest turnkey modular general contractor in North America with manufacturing facilities located in Troy, Texas and Perris, California. Aries has deployed modular units and continues to work with agencies providing space solutions during this unprecedented time.

Aries meets customer needs and expectations through our state-of-the-art fleet, in-depth client consultation, value proposition, safety record, knowledge, and experience in the industry. With over 150,000 units totaling over $400 M in space solutions, Aries has buildings for immediate delivery to service the medical/healthcare sectors, commercial office space requirements, and any housing demands during this time.

Katie Roman, Vice President at Aries stated, "Our customer is at the core of everything we do, and in light of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a pandemic, our top priority is keeping our customers, staff, and communities safe as we continue to closely monitor the situation. Aries has activated our protocol plan, and we will remain steadfast in our attention to the evolving circumstances and respond accordingly. Our goal is to continue to provide quality services during this time ensuring safety and business continuity. We understand that response time is vital and know that our modular space solutions can greatly assist during this crisis."

Aries has added an "emergency building response" page to their website, allowing users to receive quotes quickly. In addition, they are encouraging individuals to visit their existing online inventory page, where users have the option to view current units ready for immediate deployment. customize existing buildings to meet their needs. "Anything we can do to make things faster," adds Roman, "we are doing and will continue to do."

