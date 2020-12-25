SMI 10’412 0.1%  SPI 12’995 0.1%  Dow 30’200 0.2%  DAX 13’587 1.3%  Euro 1.0854 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’543 0.1%  Gold 1’857 -0.8%  Bitcoin 21’111 2.3%  Dollar 0.8911 0.3%  Öl 51.3 0.4% 
25.12.2020 00:25:00

Ari Stiegler launches innovative contact sharing platform PhoneTag

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture capitalist and entrepreneur Ari Stiegler announced this week that he and Noah Friedman have launched PhoneTag, an innovative new technology hardware product that allows users to seamlessly share contact information and other data with one another.

PhoneTag is designed to be placed on the reverse side of iPhone, Android, and other mobile devices. It contains an NFC chip that allows users to share information—like phone numbers, LinkedIn accounts, email addresses, or website URLs—simply by tapping their device against another individual's phone. Designed for both social and professional situations, Stiegler said that PhoneTag will streamline the way people exchange contact information properties—providing advantages that range from dating to networking.

"Our phones contain much of our lives—from contact information to photos to social media, it's all there," said Stiegler. "PhoneTag is designed to make this information easily shareable in social situations, so that users spend less time writing down numbers or searching social media accounts, and more time interacting and building connections." 

PhoneTag is compatible with most iPhone and Android models and offers QR code functionality for older model devices that do not support NFC technology.

"I have always sought to invest in the ventures and opportunities that harness the latest technology to create new markets," said Stiegler. "With a COVID-19 vaccine on the way, PhoneTag's mission to retool existing NFC technology to build, strengthen and reinforce interpersonal relationships takes on a new resonance."

About Ari Stiegler: Ari Stiegler is the Managing Partner of Flux Capital and a three-time startup co-founder, including TutorMe, LVL, and PhoneTag. To date, he has directed over $160m in transactions primarily while managing US investments for a private family office. Ari was the founding CEO of TutorMe, a leading online tutoring platform acquired by Zovio in 2019. He graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in Business Administration.

