Ari Greenman, Angie LeMar and Mike Shean Named Partners at Lenox Advisors

NEW YORK, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenox Advisors, Inc., an NFP company, today announced that three of its senior members, Ari Greenman, Angie LeMar and Mike Shean, have been promoted to Partner.

"I am proud to welcome such a talented group of professionals into the Lenox partnership. They have consistently delivered outstanding results for our clients and demonstrated distinctive skills, tremendous teamwork, strong leadership, and proven business acumen. I look forward to their continued growth and future with us," said Michael Book, Managing Partner of Lenox Advisors.

Ari Greenman who joined Lenox Advisors in 2007, continually portrays an unwavering commitment to achieving the financial and wealth planning goals and objectives for his clients. Greenman has earned his professional designations as Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC®) from the American College, Accredited Asset Management Specialist (AAMS) from the College for Financial Planning and is certified in Long Term Care (CLTC). Greenman also holds his FINRA Series 7 and 66 Registrations.

Mike Shean joined Lenox in 2014. He brings over 20 years of experience to the company and his clients. Throughout his successful career, Shean has consistently demonstrated an unmatched devotion to his clients, taking the time establish personal connections and fully understand their wealth planning needs.

Angie LeMar joined Lenox in 2004. She leads our Corporate & Individual Insurance Services divisions, which provides benefit solutions to our clients and key employees. Angie and her team continually exceed client expectations with innovative offerings and a consistent, highly personalized experience.

About Lenox Advisors

Driven by the notion of what is best for you, Lenox builds custom solutions that integrate the financial needs of high net worth individuals, their families and corporate clients. As your advocate, we take the time to deeply understand your goals and values and then develop strategies to help protect and preserve your wealth. Information can be found by visiting www.lenoxadvisors.com.

