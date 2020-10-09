+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
09.10.2020

Arhaus to Debut New Concept Store in Carmel, California

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arhaus, the family-owned and operated home furnishings retailer with more than 70 locations across the country, introduces Arhaus Studio. The first-of-its-kind concept store will open in Carmel, CA on October 9, marking the retailer's new strategy and approach to bringing Arhaus into the heart of luxury communities.

Arhaus Studio offers a service-first approach to the same beautiful, handmade furniture and décor the brand is known for, within a smaller store footprint and more intimate setting. Each Studio will have its own team of designers dedicated to providing the highest level of hands-on service, guiding clients as they shop, explore, and customize Arhaus pieces to suit their individual styles.

"We have always evolved our service offerings to best cater to our clients' needs, and the Studio is the next extension of that mission," said John Reed, CEO and Co-Founder of Arhaus. "With Arhaus Studio, we set out to create an even higher-end and more exclusive Arhaus experience, providing a 'white-glove' level of personal service and furniture customization."

The launch of Arhaus' first Studio location is well positioned in a year in which the second-home market has seen steady growth, while individuals are also spending more time at home. The need for personalized design services—in store, in home and virtually—has increased significantly as a result. 

"We know luxury shoppers and what they're looking for," Reed continued. "You want your home—or your second home—to be comfortable, and you want it to feel like an extension of your personal style. You may not have the time or availability to curate its furnishings and design, but you certainly have the need—and the want—to do so. That's where Arhaus Studio comes in."

While every Arhaus store encompasses interior design guidance and expertise, Studio locations will provide an unparalleled level of one-on-one attention. Whether partnering directly with clients, or working with interior designers serving their own clientele, Arhaus Studio offers concierge-style assistance at every step, carrying all the way from concept to home installation with designer-supervised on-site deliveries of large items, ensuring a seamless and stress-free process.

"We take pride in helping our clients curate homes they love, and we know how invaluable that guidance can be throughout the shopping, designing, and purchasing process," said Reed. "Our goal is to create an immersive experience for our clients as we collaborate with them through every step of the design process, helping them to 'see' what their finished spaces will look and feel like."

Furthering its in-person services, each Arhaus Studio will feature a robust Design Center equipped with the latest technology, including 3D room-planning software and touchscreen monitors, which can display an item within a client's personal space. This addition is a nod to the recent spikes in virtual furniture purchases and will allow for Studio designers to be readily available for digital collaboration.  

Situated within the California oceanside community, Arhaus Studio's intimate atmosphere will reflect Carmel's quaint and historic charm, with a curated selection of one-of-a-kind and custom pieces selected specifically to inspire local clients. Additional Studio locations are targeted for 2021, including luxury ski locales and more beachside communities. Each location will feature its own unique mix of locally inspired pieces.

In celebration of the first Arhaus Studio opening and in honor of Carmel-by-the-Sea, Arhaus is partnering with American Forests to plant 10,000 trees in the United States. American Forests is the oldest nonprofit conservation organization in the country and focuses on creating healthy and resilient forests from coast to coast. As a brand founded on sustainable beliefs, and as part of its ongoing Green Initiative, Arhaus is honored to continue supporting American Forests and its mission.

Arhaus Studio opens Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at Carmel Plaza at Ocean Ave & Mission St (Suite 105), Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA, 93923. Visit www.arhaus.com or call 831-920-3217 to schedule an appointment.

About Arhaus

Arhaus offers globally inspired, heirloom quality furniture and décor for the entire home – both indoors and out. Family-founded in 1986 in Cleveland, OH, Jack and John Reed made a commitment on day one to never source wood from rainforests and to protect the Earth's resources whenever possible. Now, with 70+ store locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary design services, and robust custom-design capabilities, Arhaus has grown to become an industry leader in innovative practices and inspired design. For more information, visit arhaus.com.

Arhaus PR Contact:

The CONSULTANCY PR
arhaus@theconsultancypr.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arhaus-to-debut-new-concept-store-in-carmel-california-301149466.html

SOURCE Arhaus

