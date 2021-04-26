 Argosy Private Equity Announces the Sale of DSI Logistics | 26.04.21 | finanzen.ch
26.04.2021 16:07:00

Argosy Private Equity Announces the Sale of DSI Logistics

WAYNE, Pa., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Argosy Private Equity, a lower middle market private equity firm, today announced the sale of DSI Logistics Holding, LLC to Pilot Freight Services.

Argosy Private Equity Logo

Founded in 1997, DSI is a non-asset based third-party logistics firm that specializes in white-glove, "last-mile" home delivery and distribution services for retailers nationwide. DSI is focused on hard good categories including home furnishings, mattresses, electronics and appliances.

In February 2019, Argosy partnered with minority investor Headhaul Capital Partners, a private equity firm that focuses on the transportation, logistics and distribution industries to acquire DSI. After the initial investment, Argosy immediately began to implement its Value Acceleration Methodology ("VAM™"), by expanding DSI's delivery footprint, increasing its focus on smaller customers and initiating a strategic planning process.

"DSI's 20% annual revenue growth rate is outpacing both the market and its peers. The most impressive aspect of DSI's strong growth over the last two years is entering 15 new states and markets, while still maintaining the high level of customer service that our clients have come to expect," said Keven Shanahan, Partner, Argosy Private Equity.

"Argosy and Headhaul have been great partners for us and were extremely helpful and influential in our growth. Their biggest contribution was working with us to build the operational foundation to support growth by enhancing both our people and our capabilities," said Jim Forman, the CEO at DSI.

About Argosy Private Equity

Argosy Private Equity, founded in 1990, specializes in providing capital and operating and financial expertise to lower middle market companies across a broad range of industries. Argosy partners with motivated management teams investing in companies with sustainable competitive advantages and attractive growth prospects. Argosy Private Equity is a division of Argosy Capital Group, Inc. ("Argosy Capital") together with Argosy Real Estate Partners, Argosy Credit Partners, Argosy Strategic Partners and Argosy Healthcare Partners. Argosy Capital is an SEC registered investment adviser with approximately $1.5 billion of assets under management. All of the Argosy Capital funds focus on lower middle market investments.

For further information, please visit: Argosy Capital: www.argosycapital.com

Contact:
Argosy Private Equity
Sarah Busch
sbusch@argosycapital.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argosy-private-equity-announces-the-sale-of-dsi-logistics-301276051.html

SOURCE Argosy Private Equity

