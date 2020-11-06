SMI 10’323 0.2%  SPI 12’835 0.1%  Dow 28’340 -0.2%  DAX 12’480 -0.7%  Euro 1.0688 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’204 -0.4%  Gold 1’954 0.2%  Dollar 0.8994 -0.6%  Öl 39.6 -2.9% 
06.11.2020 19:45:00

Argo Group Issues $0.31 per Share Cash Dividend

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) announced today that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share on the company’s common stock. The cash dividend will be paid on December 4, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 20, 2020.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is an underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market. Argo offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims-handling needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S. Operations and International Operations. Argo Group and its insurance subsidiaries are rated ?A-’ by Standard & Poor’s. Argo’s insurance subsidiaries are rated ?A-’ by A.M. Best. More information on Argo and its subsidiaries is available at argogroup.com.

