05.11.2019 16:50:00
Argo Group Issues $0.31 per Share Cash Dividend
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) announced today that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share on the company’s common stock. The cash dividend will be paid on December 13, 2019 to shareholders of record on November 29, 2019.
ABOUT Argo Group International HOLDINGS, LTD.
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is an international underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market. Argo Group offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims handling needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S. Operations and International Operations. Argo Group’s insurance subsidiaries are A. M. Best-rated ‘A’ (Excellent) (third highest rating out of 16 rating classifications) with a stable outlook, and Argo Group’s U.S. insurance subsidiaries are Standard and Poor’s-rated ‘A-‘ (Strong) with a stable outlook. More information on Argo Group and its subsidiaries is available at www.argolimited.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005831/en/
