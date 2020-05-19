19.05.2020 00:32:00

Argentine Exchange Bondholder Group Makes Restructuring Proposal Public

NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today The Ad Hoc Group of Argentina Exchange Bondholders (the "Exchange Bondholder Group") published its restructuring proposal on the group's website argentinaexchangebondholders.com.

The Exchange Bondholder Group is comprised of 18 investment institutions and collectively holds over 15% of the outstanding Exchange Bonds issued by Argentina under its 2005 indenture and 2010 indenture supplement.  Exchange Bonds were issued to investors who participated in the 2005 and 2010 debt exchanges, through which bondholders voluntarily accepted large reductions in net present value to assist Argentina's recovery from the 2001 default.  You can follow the group on Twitter at @Argexchangebond.

Media Contacts:

Unboxed Communications
argentina@unboxedcommunications.com

Spanish Language Media:
Juaniramain@infomedia.consulting  

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.15
10.08 %
Adecco Group 42.61
8.59 %
UBS Group 9.59
6.87 %
Alcon 58.24
6.74 %
ABB 18.11
6.00 %
Sika 165.95
2.34 %
Swisscom 501.60
2.30 %
Novartis 82.55
1.71 %
Nestle 105.08
1.16 %
Roche Hldg G 351.55
-0.71 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

18.05.20
Vontobel: Zoom: Die Nummer 1 im NASDAQ
18.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
18.05.20
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV
18.05.20
Im Auge des Hurrikans
18.05.20
Fed Ramps Up Asset Purchases
18.05.20
SMI vor freundlichem Wochenstart
14.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Autoneum Holding AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.05.20
Schroders: Chinesische A-Aktien als Anlagegelegenheit
14.05.20
Schroders: Why Covid-19 has made private assets" valuation nuances so important
14.05.20
Schroders: Rückkehr zu Einwegplastik wegen Corona? Wie Unternehmen ihre Versprechen erneuern müssen
mehr
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Spannungen zwischen USA und China: Trump zieht Konsequenzen - Kommt jetzt der Finanzkonflikt?
Goldman Sachs-Experte erwartet einen erneuten Markteinbruch
Saudischer Staatsfonds investiert Milliarden in der Coronakrise
Dow letztlich sehr stark -- SMI und DAX schliessen kräftig im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen schlussendlich zu
Zurich-Versicherung kündigt Zahlungen aus Kulanz an - Aktie steigt
Sicherheitslücken bei Apple: iPhones wohl anfällig für Hacker-Angriffe
Ryanair noch schwerer von Corona getroffen - Aktie dennoch mit Kurssprung
ams will schnelle Integration von OSRAM - Aktien im Plus
Corona-Krise: Jim Cramer sieht Chancen für Beyond Meat & Co.
Vifor und FMC erreichen zusammen mit ChemoCentryx Studien-Ziele nicht - Vifor-Aktie wegen Dividendenabschlag optisch leichter

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow letztlich sehr stark -- SMI und DAX schliessen kräftig im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen schlussendlich zu
Am heimischen Markt ging es zum Wochenauftakt ebenso wie für den deutschen Leitindex deutlich aufwärts. Auch die Wall Street präsentierte sich sehr freundlich. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Montag ebenfalls Aufschläge verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB