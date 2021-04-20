Argent Retail Advisors Executes 20,000 SF Foothill Crossings Lease in Rancho Cucamonga

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Argent Retail Advisors has executed a 20,000-square-foot lease at Foothill Crossings with STGi, a national medical tenant which provides comprehensive, nationwide healthcare services to federal, state, and local government customers. Terry Bortnick, President and founder of Argent Retail Advisors, represented the property owner, locally based FC Rancho, LLC, in the 10-year lease agreement. The space is part of a community shopping center located across the street from Victoria Gardens regional mall. A retailer formerly occupied the location and the new tenant took the space as-is with no landlord's work.

This is the second large national medical anchor tenant Argent has placed in a former retail space in the Inland Empire during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As a result of our long-term expertise in retail anchor store leasing, we did not limit our search to traditional retailers, because the retail tenant pool has shrunk dramatically in recent years. A national medical tenant like STGi will drive as much, if not more, foot traffic into the shopping center, which will benefit our restaurants and service retail tenants, and provide a strong, stable rental stream for the landlord from a national medical tenant with an exceptionally strong business."

About Argent Retail Advisors: Argent Retail Advisors, Inc. is a retail commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm based in Mission Viejo, California. Since its inception in 2008, Argent has consistently ranked as one of the top Retail Leasing firms in Southern California.

