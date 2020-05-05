05.05.2020 02:26:00

Argent Retail Advisors Executes 17,500 SF Lease in Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY, Calif., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Argent Retail Advisors has executed a 17,500-square-foot lease at Moreno Valley Plaza with BioLife, a national tenant engaged in running blood plasma centers. Terry Bortnick, President and founder of Argent Retail Advisors represented the property owner, locally-based Moreno Valley Plaza, LLC, in the 10-year lease agreement. The space is part of a community shopping center that houses Superior Supermarket, Big Lots, Harbor Freight Tools, Rainbow, Office Depot, Family Dollar, and Big 5. A national soft goods tenant formerly occupied the location, and the new tenant took the space as-is with no landlord work.

"The ability to get this lease executed during such difficult conditions is a result of a smart and forward-thinking landlord, a cooperative and motivated tenant in a growing business category and brokers that have long term relationships and deal-making acumen in good and bad markets," said Terry Bortnick.

About Argent Retail Advisors: Argent Retail Advisors, Inc. is a retail commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm based in Mission Viejo, CA. Since its inception in 2008, Argent has consistently ranked as one of the top Retail Leasing firms in Southern California.

Contact:

Terry Bortnick, President
Argent Retail Advisors
888-301-1888 x 2

