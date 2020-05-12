+++ Starker Kursrückgang bei Bitcoin über das Wochenende! Profitieren Sie von der erhöhten Volatilität vor dem Halving! +++ -w-
12.05.2020 04:15:00

Argent Leases Former Maserati Dealership to Sherwin-Williams Paints

LA JOLLA, Calif., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Argent Retail Advisors has executed a single-tenant net lease at the former Maserati dealership to Sherwin-Williams Paints, the world's largest paints and coatings company. Terry Bortnick, President and founder of Argent Retail Advisors, represented Sherwin-Williams Paints, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, in the 10-year lease agreement.  The freestanding building is located at 7477 Girard Avenue in La Jolla, one of California's legendary premier retail destinations. Sherwin-Williams plans to open to the public in the fourth quarter of 2020.

"This deal was a result of perseverance through a myriad of crazy twists and turns along the way. Kudos to the landlord and tenant for getting this transaction over the goal line, even in the midst of a global pandemic," said Terry Bortnick.

About Argent Retail Advisors:  Argent Retail Advisors, Inc. is a retail commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm based in Mission Viejo, California. Since its inception in 2008, Argent has consistently ranked as one of the top Retail Leasing firms in Southern California.

Contact:
Terry Bortnick, President
Argent Retail Advisors
888-301-1888 x 2

la-jolla-maserati-dealership.jpg
La Jolla Maserati dealership location to become Sherwin-Williams Paints
The freestanding building is located at 7477 Girard Avenue in La Jolla, one of California's legendary premier retail destinations.

Argent Retail Advisors

Sherwin-Williams

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argent-leases-former-maserati-dealership-to-sherwin-williams-paints-301057169.html

SOURCE Argent Retail Advisors

