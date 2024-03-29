ARGAN: Frédéric LARROUMETS resigned from the Executive Board

Press release – Neuilly-sur-Seine, Friday, March 29, 2024 – 8.45 am

Mister Frédéric LARROUMETS

resigned from ARGAN’s Executive Board

ARGAN was notified of Mr. Frédéric LARROUMETS' resignation from his position as a member of the Executive Board.

However, Mr. Frédéric LARROUMETS will continue to fully perform his duties as the Director of Asset Management and Investment of the company.

Pending his replacement, Mr. Ronan LE LAN, Chairman of the Executive Board, will assume his responsibilities within the Executive Board.

Mr. Jean-Claude LE LAN, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, warmly thanks Mr. Frédéric LARROUMETS for his dedication as a member of the Executive Board

since 2014.

2024 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

April 2: Net sales of 1 st quarter 2024

quarter 2024 July 1: Net sales of 2 nd quarter 2024

quarter 2024 July 24: Half-year results 2024

October 1: Net sales of 3rd quarter 2024

2025 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

January 3: Net sales of 4 th quarter 2024

quarter 2024 January 16: Annual results 2024

March 20: General Assembly 2025





About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market. Building on a unique client-tenant-centric approach, ARGAN builds pre-let PREMIUM warehouses for blue-chip clients and supports them throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management.

Profitability, tight control over our debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN’s DNA. Its strongly proactive ESG policy has very concrete results with our Aut0nom® concept, the "in-use” Net Zero warehouse.

As of today, our portfolio represents 3.6 million sq.m, across about a hundred warehouses, exclusively located in the continental part of France. This portfolio is valued €3.7 billion as at December 31, 2023 for a yearly rental income of about €200 million in 2024.

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

www.argan.fr





