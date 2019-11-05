+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
05.11.2019 04:38:00

AreYouGame.com is Playing in a New League

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AreYouGame.com, home to the largest assortment of board games and puzzles in the US has moved from Memphis, TN to Kansas City, MO. According to Bob Moog, Chairman of AreYouGame.com, "The new Kansas City facility allows AreYouGame.com the needed space for fulfillment and shipping in 2020." Moog stated, "We expect to double our current 500,000 shipments per year to more than 1,000,000 by 2021. We need enough space to handle that kind of volume and have that happen seamlessly." 

AreYouGame.com Kansas City facility

The move is ongoing, but AreYouGame.com started shipping from the new facility on November 1, 2019. In keeping the business centrally located, AreYouGame.com will be able to service customers quickly. The 109,000 square foot fulfillment center will double the space and improve the shipping capabilities, particularly in the critical fourth quarter period. The space will offer an upgraded conveyor system, larger receiving area and capacity to efficiently ship more than 30,000 orders per day.

About AreYouGame.com

AreYouGame.com is an e-commerce retailer specializing in games and puzzles. Founded in 1999 it carries more than 4,000 different titles and distributes them throughout North America. AreYouGame.com is a wholly owned division of University Games which operates independently.

Contact: Nicole Naumchik, nicolen@areyougame.com, 415-934-3721, http://www.areyougame.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/areyougamecom-is-playing-in-a-new-league-300951219.html

SOURCE AreYouGame.com

