11.06.2021 01:16:00

ARETI Energy Files Early Warning Report Regarding Disposition of Common Shares in Spartan Delta Corp.

GENEVA, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - ARETI Energy S.A., dba ARETI Energy Ltd. ("ARETI"), provides the following early warning disclosure under applicable Canadian securities laws in connection with the disposition by ARETI of common shares ("Spartan Shares") in the capital of Spartan Delta Corp. ("Spartan").

ARETI transferred an aggregate of 2,958,099 Spartan Shares to certain persons as compensation for past services rendered by such persons (or their affiliates and associates) to ARETI (the "Transfer"). The Spartan Shares subject to the Transfer represent approximately 2.60% of the total number of Spartan Shares that ARETI understands to be issued and outstanding on a non-diluted basis as of the date hereof.

Following the Transfer, ARETI holds 20,552,997 Spartan Shares representing approximately 18.04% of the total number of Spartan Shares that ARETI understands to be issued and outstanding on a non-diluted basis as of the date hereof.

Subject to applicable law, ARETI may from time to time acquire additional securities of Spartan or dispose of Spartan Shares or may enter into derivative or other transactions with respect to such securities.

The address of Spartan is Suite 500, 207 – 9th Ave Calgary, AB T2P 1K3. The address of ARETI is 1 Quai du Mont-Blanc, 1201 Geneva, Switzerland.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires a report to be filed with regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions in which Spartan is a reporting issuer containing information with respect to the foregoing matters (the "Early Warning Report").

