Arena Pharmaceuticals Highlights Strategic Plan Driving Near and Long-term Growth with Eight Ph 2 and Ph 3 Data Readouts in 2020-21 and One New IND Per Year for the Next 5 Years

- Initiation of etrasimod Ph 2/3 program in Crohn's disease (CD)

- Two additional Ph 2 etrasimod development programs in eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and alopecia areata (AA)

- First subject dosed in APD418 Ph 1 trial in Decompensated Heart Failure (DHF)

- Expanded multi-program collaboration with Beacon Discovery for immune and inflammatory targets (Project Cabrillo)

- Formation of Arena Neuroscience, Inc. focused on programs and platform to address microglial neuroinflammation

- Arena to host conference call and webcast tomorrow, January 7, at 9:00 AM ET

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) will provide a corporate update highlighting its strategic portfolio expansion on a conference call tomorrow, January 7, at 9:00 AM ET, and provide additional detail at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place January 13-16, 2020.

"Arena had a stellar year in 2019, starting with the closing of the landmark ralinepag deal with United Therapeutics, and successfully initiating multiple important Phase 2 and 3 trials across our portfolio," stated Amit D. Munshi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Arena. "Building upon our success in 2019, we are preparing for future growth with an expanded pipeline including two new indications for etrasimod, an expanded collaboration with Beacon Discovery - Project Cabrillo - focused on new immunology and inflammation targets, and a new wholly owned subsidiary, Arena Neuroscience, Inc., that will focus on programs and platform to address microglial neuroinflammation. Arena is poised to build a bold, vibrant, catalyst-rich company over the next decade as we focus on the delivery of multiple important medicines."

Growth Drivers:

Clinical Pipeline

Etrasimod in development for five gastrointestinal and dermatologic indications targeting approximately $48B market opportunity

in development for five gastrointestinal and dermatologic indications targeting approximately market opportunity Ongoing Ph 3 program in ulcerative colitis (UC)



Ongoing Ph 2b data in atopic dermatitis (AD)

Initiation of Crohn's disease (CD) Ph 2/3 program



New Ph 2b program in eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE)

New Ph 2 program in alopecia areata (AA)

Olorinab

Ongoing Ph 2b data in abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-C, IBS-D)

data in abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-C, IBS-D) APD418

Ongoing Ph 1 trial in decompensated heart failure (DHF)

Emerging Franchises

Project Cabrillo with Beacon Discovery

Relationship expansion with Beacon Discovery evaluating and developing multiple immune and inflammatory targets



Leverages Arena's historical GPCR expertise

Arena Neuroscience, Inc. Platform

Formation of new subsidiary focused on programs and platform to address microglial neuroinflammation

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals is uniquely positioned to develop best-in-disease medicines with optimized efficacy and safety for patients globally. Our drive to deliver a robust pipeline of novel, transformational medicines is grounded in two decades of world class G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) discovery research.

It is the breadth and depth of the portfolio, the prioritization of drug development to meet unmet patient needs, the strong financial health and the growing, bold-thinking world-class team that gives Arena the ingredients and passion to build a sustainable, vibrant next generation pharmaceutical company.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be identified by introductory words such as "plan," "development," "targets," "focused on," "will," "preparing," "future," "poised to," "opportunity," "uniquely positioned to," "drive to," or words of similar meaning, or by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about Arena's strategic plan, including as it relates to new and ongoing clinical and preclinical programs, data readouts from such programs, IND filings, the collaboration with Beacon Discovery, and Arena Neuroscience and its focus, as well as Arena's position, drive, assets, programs, licenses, and partnerships. For such statements, Arena claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Arena's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the following: the timing and outcome of research, development and regulatory review is uncertain; clinical trials and other studies may not proceed at the time or in the manner expected or at all; enrolling subjects in our ongoing and intended clinical trials is competitive and challenging; results of clinical trials and other studies are subject to different interpretations and may not be predictive of future results; nonclinical and clinical data are voluminous and detailed, and regulatory agencies may interpret or weigh the importance of data differently and reach different conclusions than Arena or others, request additional information, have additional recommendations or change their guidance or requirements before or after approval; we expect to need additional funds to advance all of our programs, and you and others may not agree with the manner we allocate our resources; our drug candidates may not advance in development or be approved for marketing; risks related to unexpected or unfavorable new data; the risk that Arena's partnership with Beacon may not result in the discovery or development of compounds or medicines with immune or inflammatory targets; risks related to relying on partners and other third parties; risks related to developing and commercializing drugs; Arena's and third parties' intellectual property rights; and satisfactory resolution of litigation or other disagreements with others. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by Arena's forward-looking statements are disclosed in Arena's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent Arena's judgment as of the time of this release. Arena disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.

