PHILADELPHIA, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential consumer claims on behalf of purchasers or lessees of Volkswagen or Audi vehicles equipped with Automatic Emergency Braking Systems ("AEB Systems") with either Bosch mid-range radar sensors ("MRR") or long-range radar sensors ("LRR").

The investigation concerns whether VW and Audi vehicles equipped with AEB Systems containing Bosch mid-range radar sensors or long-range radar sensors have a safety defect that causes them to falsely engage randomly and unexpectedly, causing detection of non-existent obstacles and, thereby, automatically triggering the brakes and causing the VW and Audi vehicles with AEB Systems to abruptly, randomly or unexpectedly slow down or come to a complete stop, sometimes in the middle of traffic.

Purchasers or lessees of VW or Audi vehicles with AEB systems made by Bosch are encouraged to contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com, to discuss potential legal claims.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors and consumers from corporate fraud, negligence, and other wrongdoing. Driven by a strong and principled sense of social responsibility and obtaining justice for the aggrieved, Kehoe Law Firm represent plaintiffs seeking to recover investment losses resulting from corporate wrongdoing or malfeasance, those harmed by anticompetitive practices, and consumers victimized by fraud, false claims, deception or data breaches.

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/are-you-an-owner-or-lessee-of-a-vw-or-audi-with-an-automatic-emergency-braking-system-301069694.html

SOURCE Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.