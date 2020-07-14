Are Higher Education Enrollment Managers Saying "Farewell, Fall Travel"?

NEEDHAM, Mass., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 2 PM ET PlatformQ Education, the leader in online engagement strategies and software for higher education, will host a landmark virtual panel titled "Farewell, Fall Travel?".

College admissions and recruitment is traditionally reliant on travel for prospective student pipelines. Many institutions perceive fall travel season as a major contributor to their enrollment success, citing the ability to connect in-person with prospective applicants that may otherwise not have connected with the admissions committee until much later in the recruitment process, if at all. While recent years have seen a digital shift in student behavior — including using resources like college help sites and social media to find and engage with colleges and universities — the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated a slow, two-decade transition to virtual recruitment for many admission offices.

Wednesday's executive forum will discuss how leading institutions plan to address the constantly evolving situation, and how their teams will adapt to an annual recruitment cycle without the major investments of high school visits and college fairs.

The panel features a diverse array of perspectives and voices from a variety of institutions, including:



Cuca Acosta, Associate Director of Admissions, University of California, Santa Barbara (CA)

(CA) Alice Arredondo , Director of Admissions, University of Missouri-Kansas City (MO)

, Director of Admissions, (MO) Joyce Lantz , Director of Recruitment and Communications, University of Notre Dame (IN)

, Director of Recruitment and Communications, (IN) Courtney Minden , Vice- President of Enrollment and Dean of Admissions & Financial Aid, Babson College (MA)

, Vice- President of Enrollment and Dean of Admissions & Financial Aid, (MA) Jay Murray , Vice President of Enrollment Services, Western Connecticut State University (CT)

"Leading institutions like those on our executive panel ha- ve been thinking about ways to better support students in a virtual environment for years. The COVID-19 pandemic simply accelerated a shift that most institutions knew was coming but were struggling with how to adapt," said Gil Rogers, Executive Vice President at PlatformQ Education. Rogers continued, "Crisis spawns innovation. Takeaways from this panel will help ease the transition for many institutions still grappling with the fact that travel is off the table this fall while removing barriers between students and schools."

The panel will take place on the Conduit platform, developed by PlatformQ Education and simulcast to Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. To date, the webcast has garnered nearly 2,000 registrations representing every post-secondary school type and size.

Registration is free and open on the PlatformQ Education website at http://www.platformqedu.com.

