SMI 12’159 0.4%  SPI 15’648 0.4%  Dow 34’866 -0.2%  DAX 15’569 0.2%  Euro 1.0749 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’117 0.7%  Gold 1’813 1.4%  Bitcoin 35’673 -1.8%  Dollar 0.9057 0.0%  Öl 73.0 -4.3% 

Ardelyx Aktie [Valor: 24511822 / ISIN: US0396971071]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.08.2021 21:45:00

ARDX INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ardelyx, Inc.

Ardelyx
1.47 CHF -19.40%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Ardelyx Inc. ("Ardelyx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ARDX) from August 6, 2020 through July 19, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.

Bernstein Liebhard LLP. (PRNewsFoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP) (PRNewsfoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP)

If you purchased Ardelyx securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Ardelyx Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Rujul Patel toll free at (877) 779-1414 or rpatel@bernlieb.com

In June 2020, Ardelyx submitted a New Drug Application ("NDA") to the FDA for its lead product candidate, tenapanor, a supposedly first-in-class medicine for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis. The FDA accepted the NDA in September 2020 ad set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act date for April 29, 2021.

Ardelyx repeatedly lauded this regulatory development, highlighting the FDA's acceptance of the NDA, supported by so-called "successful" Phase 3 studies, in each subsequently filed quarterly report and in the Company's 2020 Annual Report. However, the Ardelyx complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding tenapanor and the likelihood that it would be approved by the FDA.

On July 19, 2021, after the market closet, Ardelyx revealed it had received a letter from the FDA stating that it had detected issues with both the size and clinical relevance of the drug's treatment effect which would preclude any further regulatory progress regarding tenapanor at that time.

On this news, the price of Ardelyx shares fell $5.69 per share, or 73.9%, to close at $2.01 per share on July 20, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 28, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Ardelyx securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/ardelyx-ardx-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-fraud-stock-423/apply/ or contact Rujul Patel toll free at (877) 779-1414 or rpatel@bernlieb.com

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2021 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Rujul Patel
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
rpatel@bernlieb.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ardx-investor-alert-bernstein-liebhard-llp-announces-that-a-securities-class-action-lawsuit-has-been-filed-against-ardelyx-inc-301346307.html

SOURCE Bernstein Liebhard LLP

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen| BX Swiss TV

1848 eine bekannte Zahl für jeden Schweizer! Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst und Index Allokator bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, stellt Alexander Berger die Idee hinter dem neuen BeneFactorIndex Swiss 1848 vor. Nur Unternehmen, die 1848 oder früher gegründet wurden schaffen es in den Index. Welche Regeln noch für eine Aufnahme in den Index gelten und welche Unternehmen, neben Lindt & Sprüngli darin vertreten sind, dazu gibt Alexander Berger Einblicke.

Alexander Berger: Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen | BX Swiss TV

Inside

13:10 General Electrics Cash Cow liefert wieder – Aktie blickt nach oben
10:42 Vontobel: derimail - Finanzwerte im Fokus
09:57 Marktüberblick: Linde nach Zahlen gesucht
09:43 SMI beendet Juli mit neuem Rekord
09:34 Von Sommerpause noch keine Spur
01.08.21 Alexander Berger: Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen | BX Swiss TV
30.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Curevac, Lonza, Moderna
29.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf UBS Group AG, Vontobel Holding AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Langzeit-Bär David Tice erwartet Zusammenbruch bei Aktien- und Kryptoanlagen
22 Jahre alter Tipp des Starinvestors noch immer gültig: So vermehrt man sein Vermögen wie Warren Buffett
Allianz-Aktie tiefrot: Untersuchungen in den USA - Allianz sieht Risiko erheblicher Auswirkung auf künftige Finanzergebnisse
Dow stabil -- SMI schliesst nach Rekord im Plus -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Polizei räumt Blockade von Klimaaktivisten an UBS- und CS-Sitzen am Zürcher Paradeplatz - UBS- und CS-Aktien in Grün
Drei Merkmale: Daran muss sich der Bitcoin messen lassen, um als echte Währung zu gelten
Holcim-Aktien nach Gerüchten über Verkauf der Aktivitäten in Brasilien gesucht
Produktionsstart voraus: Rollt der Semi Truck von Tesla 2021 endlich vom Band?
Ausblick: BP legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Tesla-Konkurrent Lucid Motors kurz nach Börsendebüt: Ist ein Einstieg lohnenswert?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit