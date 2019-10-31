Ardagh Group S.A. - Third Quarter 2019 Results

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE: ARD) today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.























September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

Change

Change CCY



($m except per share data)







Revenue - Group 1

2,377

2,390

(1%)

2% Adjusted EBITDA - Group 1

424

400

6%

9% Adjusted EBITDA - continuing operations 1

320

302

6%

9% Adjusted EBITDA margin - Group 1

17.8%

16.7%

110 bps



(Loss)/earnings per share

(0.12)

0.03







Adjusted earnings per share - Group 1

0.60

0.52

15%

20% (Loss)/profit for the period

(29)

7







Adjusted free cash flow 1

244

211







Dividend per share declared 2

0.14

0.14









Paul Coulson, Chairman and Chief Executive, said "The Group reported a strong performance in the third quarter, with notable growth in Glass Europe and Metal Americas. We took advantage of favorable markets during the quarter to further improve our debt maturity profile and obtain material interest savings. We completed the Trivium transaction today, with cash proceeds of $2.5 billion to be used for debt reduction".

Revenue of $2,377 million increased by 2% on a constant currency basis;

increased by 2% on a constant currency basis; Adjusted EBITDA of $424 million increased by 9% at constant exchange rates, led by gains in Glass Packaging Europe and Metal Beverage Packaging Americas;

increased by 9% at constant exchange rates, led by gains in Glass Packaging Europe and Metal Beverage Packaging Americas; Adjusted earnings per share up 15% to $0.60 (2018: $0.52 );

(2018: ); Group volume/mix growth of 2% led by Global beverage can volume 3 growth of 7%;

growth of 7%; Refinanced $1,650 million 2024 Senior Notes, yielding $45 million annualized interest savings;

2024 Senior Notes, yielding annualized interest savings; Metal Food & Specialty business is treated as a Discontinued Operation, following the announced combination with Exal Corporation to form Trivium Packaging. Completion of the transaction took place today, with Ardagh receiving an approximate 43% stake in Trivium Packaging and cash consideration of $2.5 billion ;

; 2019 full year outlook:

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.16 - $1.18 billion , pro forma for the divestment of Food & Specialty (the equivalent previous guidance was at least $1.15 billion );

- , pro forma for the divestment of Food & Specialty (the equivalent previous guidance was at least );

Adjusted earnings per share of $1.65 - $1.75 , including Food & Specialty until divestment on October 31 ;

- , including Food & Specialty until divestment on ;

Net leverage of approximately 4.5x Adjusted EBITDA at December 31, 2019 , pro forma for the divestment of Food & Specialty.

Summary Financial Information























Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018



(in $ millions, except EPS, ratios and percentages) Revenue - Group 4

2,377

2,390

6,865

6,961 (Loss)/profit for the period

(29)

7

53

50 Adjusted profit for the period 4

142

123

339

322 Adjusted EBITDA - Group 4

424

400

1,182

1,140 Adjusted EBITDA - continuing operations 4

320

302

906

860 Adjusted EBITDA margin - Group 4

17.8%

16.7%

17.2%

16.4%

















(Loss)/earnings per share

(0.12)

0.03

0.22

0.21 Adjusted earnings per share - Group 4

0.60

0.52

1.43

1.36

















Operating cash flow - Group 4

379

301

364

355 Operating cash flow - continuing operations 4

255

241

288

257 Adjusted free cash flow - Group 4

244

211

(18)

11











































At September 30,

At December 31,



2019

2018



$m

$m Net debt 5

7,866

7,462 Cash and available liquidity

1,129

1,170 Net debt to LTM EBITDA

5.2x

5.0x

Financial Performance Review Bridge of 2018 to 2019 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended September 30, 2019 Revenue

Metal

Beverage

Packaging

Europe

Metal

Beverage

Packaging

Americas

Glass

Packaging

Europe

Glass

Packaging

North

America







$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m 2018 - Continuing Operations

415

440

420

433

1,708 Organic

15

24

14

5

58 FX translation

(18)

—

(20)

—

(38) 2019 - Continuing Operations

412

464

414

438

1,728 2019 - Discontinued Operation

















649 2019 - Group

















2,377





















Adjusted EBITDA

Metal

Beverage

Packaging

Europe

Metal

Beverage

Packaging

Americas

Glass

Packaging

Europe

Glass

Packaging

North

America







$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m 2018 - Continuing Operations

75

57

103

67

302 Organic

(7)

8

5

1

7 IFRS 16

3

2

6

9

20 FX translation

(3)

—

(6)

—

(9) 2019 - Continuing Operations

68

67

108

77

320 2019 - Discontinued Operation

















104 2019 - Group

















424





















2019 margin - Continuing Operations

16.5%

14.4%

26.1%

17.6%

18.5% 2018 margin - Continuing Operations

18.1%

13.0%

24.5%

15.5%

17.7% 2019 margin - Group

















17.8% 2018 margin - Group

















16.7%

Nine months ended September 30, 2019 Revenue

Metal

Beverage

Packaging

Europe

Metal

Beverage

Packaging

Americas

Glass

Packaging

Europe

Glass

Packaging

North

America







$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m 2018 - Continuing Operations

1,237

1,310

1,236

1,304

5,087 Organic

51

49

56

(17)

139 FX translation

(73)

—

(74)

—

(147) 2019 - Continuing Operations

1,215

1,359

1,218

1,287

5,079 2019 - Discontinued Operation

















1,786 2019 - Group

















6,865





















Adjusted EBITDA

Metal

Beverage

Packaging

Europe

Metal

Beverage

Packaging

Americas

Glass

Packaging

Europe

Glass

Packaging

North

America







$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m 2018 - Continuing Operations

217

161

274

208

860 Organic

(7)

17

19

(12)

17 IFRS 16

11

6

16

25

58 FX translation

(12)

—

(17)

—

(29) 2019 - Continuing Operations

209

184

292

221

906 2019 - Discontinued Operation

















276 2019 - Group

















1,182





















2019 margin - Continuing Operations

17.2%

13.5%

24.0%

17.2%

17.8% 2018 margin - Continuing Operations

17.5%

12.3%

22.2%

16.0%

16.9% 2019 margin - Group

















17.2% 2018 margin - Group

















16.4%

Group Performance

On July 15, 2019, the Ardagh Group announced that it had entered into an agreement to combine Food & Specialty, operating as part of the previously reported Metal Packaging Europe and Metal Packaging Americas segments, with the business of Exal, a leading producer of aluminum containers, to form Trivium, a global leader in metal packaging.

Completion of the transaction took place today, with Ardagh receiving a stake of approximately 43% in Trivium and $2.5 billion in cash proceeds. The remaining approximately 57% will be controlled by Ontario Teachers.

Following the announcement, the composition of the Group's operating and reporting segments changed. Food and Specialty has been classified as discontinued, following which the Group's four operating and reportable segments are:

Metal Beverage Packaging Europe

Metal Beverage Packaging Americas

Glass Packaging Europe

Glass Packaging North America.

Group

Revenue of $2,377 million decreased by 1% in the three-month period ended September 30, 2019, compared with the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 2%, mainly due to increased volumes in Metal Beverage Packaging Europe and Metal Beverage Packaging Americas and the pass through of increased input costs.

Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $424 million increased by 6% at actual exchange rates, compared with the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased by 9%, principally due to increased selling prices, including for the pass through of higher input costs, the impact of IFRS 16 of $25 million, and favorable volume/mix effects, partly offset by higher operating costs.

Metal Beverage Packaging Europe

Revenue of $412 million decreased by 1% in the three-month period ended September 30, 2019, compared with the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 4%, principally due to volume/mix growth, partly offset by lower selling prices. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $68 million decreased by 9% at actual exchange rates and 6% at constant currency rates, compared with the same period last year. The reduction in Adjusted EBITDA principally reflected higher input and other operating costs and lower selling prices due to the pass through of lower input costs, partly offset by favorable volume/mix effects and the impact of IFRS 16 of $3 million.

Metal Beverage Packaging Americas

Revenue increased by 5% to $465 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared with the same period last year. This was principally due to favorable volume/mix effects of 11%, partly offset by the pass through of lower input costs. Adjusted EBITDA of $67 million increased by 18% compared with the prior year, principally reflecting favorable volume/mix effects and the impact of IFRS 16, partly offset by higher operating costs.

Glass Packaging Europe

Revenue of $414 million decreased by 1% at actual exchange rates and increased by 4% at constant exchange rates, in the three-month period ended September 30, 2019, compared with the same period last year. Revenue growth principally reflected higher selling prices, including to recover increased input costs, partly offset by unfavorable, weather impacted volume/mix effects. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $108 million increased by 10% at constant exchange rates, compared with the same period last year, mainly due to higher selling prices, the impact of IFRS 16 and the benefit of short payback capex projects.

Glass Packaging North America

Revenue increased by 1% to $438 million in the third quarter, compared with the same period last year, principally reflecting increased selling prices to recover higher input costs, partly offset by unfavorable volume/mix effects. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $77 million increased by 15%, compared with the same period last year, mainly due to higher selling prices, including to recover increased costs and the impact of IFRS 16, partly offset by increased overhead costs and unfavorable volume/mix effects.

Discontinued Operation

Revenue decreased by 5% to $649 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared with the same period last year principally reflecting unfavorable foreign currency translation effects of $22 million and lower volumes in both business units. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 6% to $104 million, inclusive of the impact of IFRS 16 of $4 million, reflecting cost reduction initiatives in response to lower volumes.

Financing Activity

On August 12, 2019, the Group issued $1,793 million through a combination of Senior Secured Notes and Senior Notes. The net proceeds from the issuance of these notes were used to repay the $1,650 million 7.250% Senior Notes due 2024. These notes were repaid on August 13, 2019. The blended cost of the new debt, after swaps is approximately 3.5% per annum, leading to significant interest cost savings.

Combination of Food & Specialty with Exal



Following completion of the transaction, and in accordance with the July 15, 2019 announcement, Ardagh has today:

Issued Conditional Redemption Notices in respect of its €440,000,000 4.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 and its $1,000,000,000 4.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2023.

4.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2023. Issued tender offers, at par, in respect of its $715,000,000 4.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2022, €750,000,000 2.750% Senior Secured Notes due 2024, €440,000,000 2.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 and $500,000,000 4.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the "Excess Proceeds Offer"). The Excess Proceeds Offer is expected to expire at 4:00 p.m. (London Time) on November 28, 2019 . The announcement date is expected to be November 29, 2019 and the payment date is expected to be December 2, 2019 .

4.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2022, €750,000,000 2.750% Senior Secured Notes due 2024, €440,000,000 2.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 and 4.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the "Excess Proceeds Offer"). The Excess Proceeds Offer is expected to expire at (London Time) on . The announcement date is expected to be and the payment date is expected to be . Issued a Conditional Redemption Notice in respect of its €750,000,000 6.750% Senior Notes due 2024.

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Consolidated Interim Income Statement for the three months ended September 30, 2019

































Unaudited

Unaudited



Three months ended September 30, 2019

Three months ended September 30, 2018



Before











Before













exceptional

Exceptional







exceptional

Exceptional









items

Items

Total

items

Items

Total



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Revenue

1,728

—



1,728

1,708

—



1,708 Cost of sales

(1,430)

(5)



(1,435)

(1,426)

(46)



(1,472) Gross profit

298

(5)



293

282

(46)



236 Sales, general and administration expenses

(80)

(28)



(108)

(69)

—



(69) Intangible amortization

(59)

—



(59)

(59)

—



(59) Operating profit

159

(33)



126

154

(46)



108 Net finance expense

(115)

(112)



(227)

(126)

(20)



(146) Profit/(loss) before tax

44

(145)



(101)

28

(66)



(38) Income tax (charge)/credit

(13)

17



4

(11)

10



(1) Profit/(loss) from continuing operations

31

(128)



(97)

17

(56)



(39) Profit from discontinued operation, net of tax

70

(2)



68

47

(1)



46 Profit/(loss) for the period

101

(130)



(29)

64

(57)



7





























(Loss)/profit attributable to:



























Equity holders











(29)











7 Non-controlling interests











—











— (Loss)/profit for the period











(29)











7





























(Loss)/earnings per share:



























Basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share attributable to equity

holders











($0.12)











$0.03





























Loss per share from continuing operations:



























Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations

attributable to equity holders











($0.41)











($0.17)

Consolidated Interim Income Statement for the nine months ended September 30, 2019

































Unaudited

Unaudited



Nine months ended September 30, 2019

Nine months ended September 30, 2018



Before











Before













exceptional

Exceptional







exceptional

Exceptional









items

Items

Total

items

Items

Total



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Revenue

5,079

—



5,079

5,087

—



5,087 Cost of sales

(4,248)

2



(4,246)

(4,280)

(99)



(4,379) Gross profit

831

2



833

807

(99)



708 Sales, general and administration expenses

(234)

(42)



(276)

(218)

(11)



(229) Intangible amortization

(176)

—



(176)

(179)

—



(179) Operating profit

421

(40)



381

410

(110)



300 Net finance expense

(355)

(112)



(467)

(351)

(20)



(371) Profit/(loss) before tax

66

(152)



(86)

59

(130)



(71) Income tax (charge)/credit

(23)

28



5

(26)

22



(4) Profit/(loss) from continuing operations

43

(124)



(81)

33

(108)



(75) Profit from discontinued operation, net of tax

144

(10)



134

134

(9)



125 Profit for the period

187

(134)



53

167

(117)



50





























Profit attributable to:



























Equity holders











53











50 Non-controlling interests











—











— Profit for the period











53











50





























Earnings per share:



























Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to equity holders











$0.22











$0.21





























Loss per share from continuing operations:



























Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations

attributable to equity holders











($0.34)











($0.32)

Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position









Unaudited

Unaudited

At September 30,

At December 31,

2019

2018

$'m

$'m







Non-current assets





Intangible assets 2,894

3,601 Property, plant and equipment 2,546

3,388 Derivative financial instruments 30

11 Deferred tax assets 235

254 Other non-current assets 66

24

5,771

7,278 Current assets





Inventories 889

1,284 Trade and other receivables 867

1,053 Contract asset 149

160 Derivative financial instruments 3

9 Cash and cash equivalents 537

530

2,445

3,036 Assets held for sale 2,450

— TOTAL ASSETS 10,666

10,314 Equity attributable to owners of the parent





Issued capital 23

23 Share premium 1,292

1,292 Capital contribution 485

485 Other reserves 134

45 Retained earnings (3,572)

(3,355)

(1,638)

(1,510) Non-controlling interests 1

1 TOTAL EQUITY (1,637)

(1,509) Non-current liabilities





Borrowings 7,763

7,729 Lease obligations 273

32 Employee benefit obligations 724

957 Derivative financial instruments 13

107 Deferred tax liabilities 377

543 Provisions 29

38

9,179

9,406 Current liabilities





Borrowings 236

114 Lease obligations 60

4 Interest payable 72

81 Derivative financial instruments 22

38 Trade and other payables 1,431

1,983 Income tax payable 102

114 Provisions 50

83

1,973

2,417 Liabilities held for sale 1,151

— TOTAL LIABILITIES 12,303

11,823 TOTAL EQUITY and LIABILITIES 10,666

10,314

Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows





















Unaudited

Unaudited



Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Cash flows from operating activities















Cash generated from continuing operations

386

306

717

549 Interest paid (i)

(120)

(74)

(328)

(280) Income tax paid (i)

(5)

(14)

(38)

(61) Net cash from operating activities - continuing operations

261

218

351

208 Net cash from operating activities - discontinued operation

139

75

159

163 Net cash from operating activities

400

293

510

371

















Cash flows from investing activities















Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(123)

(91)

(397)

(357) Purchase of software and other intangibles

(2)

(4)

(8)

(10) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

1

1

1

5 Investing cash flows used in continuing operations

(124)

(94)

(404)

(362) Investing cash flows used in discontinued operation

(28)

(21)

(96)

(70) Net cash used in investing activities

(152)

(115)

(500)

(432)

















Cash flows from financing activities















Repayment of borrowings

(1,652)

(440)

(1,652)

(441) Proceeds from borrowings

1,706

295

1,923

295 Dividends paid

(33)

(33)

(99)

(99) Consideration received/(paid) on extinguishment of derivative financial

instruments

23

(44)

9

(44) Deferred debt issue costs paid

(12)

—

(12)

(5) Lease payments

(19)

(1)

(55)

(3) Early redemption premium paid

(90)

(7)

(90)

(7) Financing cash flows from continuing operations

(77)

(230)

24

(304) Financing cash flows from discontinued operation

15

—

—

(1) Net cash (outflow)/inflow from financing activities

(62)

(230)

24

(305)

















Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

186

(52)

34

(366) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

374

465

530

784 Foreign exchange losses on cash and cash equivalents

(20)

(4)

(24)

(9) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period(ii)

540

409

540

409

(i) Operating cash flows for discontinued operation for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, include interest and income tax payments of $5 million and $16 million respectively (2018: $1 million and $4 million). (ii) Included within cash and cash equivalents of $540 million is $537 million of cash relating to continuing operations and $3 million of cash within assets held for sale.

Financial assets and liabilities At September 30, 2019, the Group's net debt and available liquidity was as follows:





































Maximum

Final























amount

maturity

Facility









Undrawn Facility

Currency

drawable

date

type

Amount drawn

amount







Local









Local

$'m

$'m







currency









currency















m









m







2.750% Senior Secured Notes

EUR

750

15-Mar-24

Bullet

750

817

– 4.625% Senior Secured Notes

USD

1,000

15-May-23

Bullet

1,000

1,000

– 4.125% Senior Secured Notes

EUR

440

15-May-23

Bullet

440

479

– 4.250% Senior Secured Notes

USD

715

15-Sep-22

Bullet

715

715

– 2.125% Senior Secured Notes

EUR

440

15-Aug-26

Bullet

440

479

– 4.125% Senior Secured Notes

USD

500

15-Aug-26

Bullet

500

500

– 4.750% Senior Notes

GBP

400

15-Jul-27

Bullet

400

492

– 6.000% Senior Notes

USD

1,700

15-Feb-25

Bullet

1,700

1,711

– 6.750% Senior Notes

EUR

750

15-May-24

Bullet

750

817

– 5.250% Senior Notes

USD

800

15-Aug-27

Bullet

800

800

– Global Asset Based Loan Facility

USD

818

07-Dec-22

Revolving

230

230

588 Lease Obligations

USD/GBP/EUR









Amortizing





333

– Other borrowings/credit lines

EUR/USD





Rolling

Amortizing





7

1 Total borrowings / undrawn facilities for continuing

operations





















8,380

589 Deferred debt issue costs and bond premium





















(48)

– Net borrowings / undrawn facilities for continuing

operations





















8,332

589 Cash and cash equivalents





















(537)

537 Derivative financial instruments used to hedge foreign

currency and interest rate risk





















(21)

– Net debt / available liquidity for continuing operations





















7,774

1,126 Net debt / available liquidity for discontinued operation





















92

3 Net debt / available liquidity





















7,866

1,129

Reconciliation of profit for the period to Adjusted profit - Group





















Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018



$m

$m

$m

$m (Loss)/profit for the period - Group

(29)

7

53

50 Total exceptional items 6

149

67

166

142 Tax credit associated with exceptional items

(20)

(10)

(33)

(25) Intangible amortization

61

66

192

200 Tax credit associated with intangible amortization

(16)

(15)

(43)

(45) (Gains)/loss on derivative financial instruments

(3)

8

4

— Adjusted profit for the period - Group

142

123

339

322

















Weighted average common shares

236.36

236.35

236.36

236.35

















(Loss)/earnings per share

(0.12)

0.03

0.22

0.21

















Adjusted earnings per share - Group

0.60

0.52

1.43

1.36

Reconciliation of profit for the period to Adjusted EBITDA, cash generated from operations, operating cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow





















Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m (Loss)/profit for the period - Group

(29)

7

53

50 Profit from discontinued operation

68

46

134

125 Loss from continuing operations

(97)

(39)

(81)

(75) Income tax (credit)/charge

(4)

1

(5)

4 Net finance expense

227

146

467

371 Depreciation and amortization

161

148

485

450 Exceptional operating items

33

46

40

110 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

320

302

906

860 Movement in working capital

78

38

(152)

(221) Transaction-related, start-up and other exceptional costs paid

(11)

(29)

(28)

(70) Exceptional restructuring paid

(1)

(5)

(9)

(20) Cash generated from continuing operations

386

306

717

549 Transaction-related, start-up and other exceptional costs paid

11

29

28

70 Capital expenditure 7

(124)

(94)

(404)

(362) Lease payments due to the adoption of IFRS 16

(18)

—

(53)

— Operating cash flow from continuing operations

255

241

288

257 Operating cash flow from discontinued operation

124

60

76

98 Operating cashflow - Group

379

301

364

355 Interest 8

(118)

(72)

(329)

(279) Income tax paid

(17)

(18)

(53)

(65) Adjusted free cash flow - Group

244

211

(18)

11

1. A reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures can be found in the Bridge of 2018 to 2019 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliations at the back of this release.

2. Payable on November 29, 2019 to shareholders of record on November 15, 2019.

3. References to data on volumes represents units shipped in the period.

4. A reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures can be found in the Bridge of 2018 to 2019 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliations at the back of this release.

5. Net debt is comprised of net borrowings and derivative financial instruments used to hedge foreign currency and interest rate risk, net of cash and cash equivalents. Net borrowings at September 30, 2019 includes the impact of IFRS 16 leases.

6. Total exceptional items before tax for the three months ended September 30, 2019 of $149 million include $112 million debt refinancing and settlement costs related to the notes repaid in August including premium payable on the early redemption of the notes of $90 million, accelerated amortisation of deferred finance costs, interest charges from the call date to date of redemption and a charge related to the termination of derivative financial instruments. Total exceptional items for the three months ended September 30, 2019 also include $28 million transaction-related costs, primarily related to the combination of the Group's Food & Specialty Metal Packaging business with the business of Exal Corporation. Other exceptional items include $4 million related to discontinued operation and $5 million related to the Group's capacity realignment programs comprising property, plant and equipment impairment charges ($1 million) and start-up related costs ($4 million). These costs were incurred in Glass Packaging North America ($2 million) and Glass Packaging Europe ($3 million).

Total exceptional items before tax for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 of $166 million include $112 million debt refinancing and settlement costs related to the notes repaid in August including premium payable on the early redemption of the notes of $90 million, accelerated amortisation of deferred finance costs, interest charges from the call date to date of redemption and a charge related to the termination of derivative financial instruments. Total exceptional items for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 also include a $37 million pension service credit recognized in Glass Packaging North America, $15 million related to a provision for a court award and related interest, net of the tax adjusted indemnity receivable in respect of the Group's U.S. glass business legal matter and $42 million transaction-related costs, primarily related to the combination of the Group's Food & Specialty Metal Packaging business with the business of Exal Corporation. Other exceptional items include $14 million related to discontinued operation and $20 million related to the Group's capacity realignment programs comprising restructuring costs ($7 million), property, plant and equipment impairment charges ($5 million) and start-up related costs ($8 million). These costs were incurred in Glass Packaging North America ($12 million), Glass Packaging Europe ($4 million), Metal Beverage Packaging Americas ($2 million) and Metal Beverage Packaging Europe ($2 million).

7. Capital expenditure for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, includes $19 million and $68 million respectively, relating to spend on short payback projects.

8. Interest paid in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, excludes $4 million in respect of the redemption, in August 2019, of the Group's $1,650 million 7.250% Senior Notes due 2024, related to the interest from the date the Notes were called for redemption to the redemption date. Interest paid in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, excludes $2 million in respect of the redemption in July 2018 of the Group's $440 million 6.000% Senior Notes due 2021, related to interest from the date the Notes were called for redemption to the redemption date.

