Arctic Fox To Release New Hair Product: Bleach, Please Complete Hair Lightening Kit

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arctic Fox Hair Color announced today the upcoming release of a new vegan and cruelty-free hair care product in addition to its trendsetting line of 22 semi-permanent hair colors.

BLEACH, PLEASE Complete Hair Lightening Kit lifts hair up to 8 levels and features a cream bleach, developer and a set of latex-free gloves to make leveling up a breeze. The vegetable-based cream bleach is formulated with PolycareⓇ Split Therapy which helps repair damaged cuticles and split ends. Say goodbye to brassy tones—the bleach also contains a violet base to cancel out stubborn yellow tones during the lightening process. The developer combines mango and cocoa seed butter to help soothe the scalp and moisturize strands. Açaí is infused to help strengthen the roots and hair shaft and is complemented with papaya fruit extract to improve circulation to the hair follicle and promote hair growth. In addition, the developer contains castor and sunflower seed oil to support the hair and add moisture. These natural ingredients have been added to this kit with the goal of keeping locks as healthy as possible during and after the lightening process.

BLEACH, PLEASE is a perfect partner product for the Company's vastly sought-after line of hair colors. Arctic Fox color is highly pigmented and rich enough to show up on most levels of natural hair. However, they will show up the most vibrant on lighter levels of hair.

"When our hair color line first launched, we focused on semi-perm hair color and put everything into making it the best it could be, but fast forward a few years, we knew the next step was to produce additional vegan products that inspire self-expression, without damaging hair or putting animals at risk," said Kristen Leanne (@KristenxLeanne), Beauty Guru & Founder of Arctic Fox Hair Color. "We are beyond thrilled to launch our DIY-friendly bleach kit! It is packed with natural strengthening, nourishing and rejuvenating ingredients. We worked so hard on this and can't wait to see the fun looks our Fox Fam creates!"

BLEACH, PLEASE Complete Hair Lightening Kit will be available on November 15, 2019 in Arctic Fox Hair Color's Online Store.

ABOUT ARCTIC FOX

Arctic Fox Hair Color is the trendsetting vegan, semi-permanent hair color and hair care innovator that is infusing free expression with long-lasting, vivid hues. For Arctic Fox, a passion for diverse spirits and a love for animals come together in electric harmony. The bright and lush color formula is made in Southern California with non-GMO, plant-based proteins, zero harsh chemicals and absolutely no animal testing. Ever. All products are made to be DIY-friendly and are formulated with rejuvenating ingredients. Arctic Fox donates 15% of its profits to prevent animal cruelty and strives to illuminate the importance of using cruelty-free products. Dye for a cause with Arctic Fox Hair Color.

