SMI 10’622 -2.1%  SPI 13’240 -1.9%  Dow 30’269 -1.1%  DAX 13’504 -1.2%  Euro 1.0791 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’504 -1.5%  Gold 1’859 0.9%  Bitcoin 32’995 11.5%  Dollar 0.8880 -0.1%  Öl 56.1 1.2% 

BX Swiss TV: Welche Rolle spielt Nachhaltigkeit bei ETFs in 2021? -w-
29.01.2021 15:52:00

Arctech White Paper: AI Solar Tracking Solutions Give Energy Output a 7% Boost

SHANGHAI, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctech Solar, a leading solar tracking, racking and BIPV systems provider, has recently released a white paper entitled "The Next Generation of Artificial Intelligence Solar Tracking Solutions" at an online global launch event. The white paper details major upgrades for its tracking solution that can improve power generation of solar power plants by up to 7%, thereby boosting returns for power plant owners and investors.

Co-authored by Arctech's CTO Bruce Wang and Mika Jovanović, the solar technology team leader of DNV·GL, the white paper explores the AI-powered solar tracking solutions that are capable of overcoming the problem of energy production losses suffered by solar power plants due to challenging weather conditions, ubiquitous terrain undulation and inevitable variability in site construction, while ensuring a reliable increase in energy yield throughout the life cycle of PV power plants.

According to the white paper, Arctech's solar tracking solution integrates four strategies: the tracking control strategy on a real terrain, the cloud strategy based on real-time weather data, the bifacial strategy for bifacial modules and trackers and the control strategy based on sharing parameters with inverters.

"Data in the white paper are obtained from simulation and field verification by Arctech Solar. The third-party certification body, DNV·GL, has confirmed the reliability of the published data, and other well-known certification organizations such as TUV Rheinland, TUV Süd and the China General Certification Center also support the assessment report from DNV·GL," said Bruce Wang, Arctech's CTO.

As DNV·GL states in its assessment report, the accredited certification body believes the estimates of Arctech Solar are consistent with DNV·GL's power generation simulation results and previous experience.

Besides, the white paper also offers an overview of Arctech's value-added technical solutions which include an optimized AI tracking algorithm, cleaning robots and a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system.

"Arctech is always trying to help customers achieve success with best-in-class products and services," said Guy Rong, President of Arctech's Global Business. "We will continue to focus on lowering LCOE, enhancing profits for customers, and helping them make economically unviable projects in the past feasible now through technological innovation. Meanwhile, we will ensure the life cycle security and power generation gains for solar PV power plants. At Arctech, we believe customer's success is Arctech's success!"

To learn more and download the whitepaper: https://www.arctechsolar.us/Alwhitepaper

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1429404/image_830361_40602469.jpg

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 253.50
1.08 %
SGS 2’739.00
0.18 %
Lonza Grp 570.00
0.00 %
Swisscom 487.60
-0.55 %
LafargeHolcim 48.26
-0.70 %
Nestle 100.32
-2.36 %
Zurich Insur Gr 357.90
-2.74 %
Roche Hldg G 307.75
-2.93 %
UBS Group 12.89
-2.94 %
Givaudan 3’596.00
-3.54 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:17
Vontobel: derimail - Chinesische Autobauer im Kooperations-Fieber
08:25
SMI-Anleger im Wechselbad der Gefühle
06:58
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Trendkanal bestätigt / EUR/USD – Hält 50er-EMA?
28.01.21
Invesco: Welche Rolle spielt Nachhaltigkeit bei ETFs in 2021? | BX Swiss TV
28.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.40% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Sulzer AG
22.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Daimler, Tesla
mehr

Inside Fonds

11:57
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
mehr
Invesco: Welche Rolle spielt Nachhaltigkeit bei ETFs in 2021? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wall Street geht höher aus dem Handel -- SMI gibt bis zum Sitzungsende nach -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten
Verfrühter Blasenalarm? Goldman Sachs gibt Entwarnung - mit Einschränkungen
Wall Street verbucht Verluste -- SMI rutscht ab -- DAX tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Givaudan-Aktie in Rot: Givaudan bleibt trotz Corona auf Kurs
Bitcoin schiesst mit Musk-Erwähnung nach oben
American Airlines mit weiterem hohen Quartalsverlust - American Airlines-Aktie springt an
Tesla steigert Gewinn und Umsatz deutlich - Aktie fällt dennoch
Apple-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Quartalszahlen übertreffen Prognosen
Emmi wächst organisch schneller als erwartet und bestätigt Gewinnprognose - Emmi-Aktie dennoch schwächer
Bucher-Aktie in Rot: Bucher leidet 2020 unter der Corona-Pandemie

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street verbucht Verluste -- SMI rutscht ab -- DAX tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Die Wall Street bewegt sich am Freitag auf rotem Terrain. Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex verbuchen im Freitagshandel Abschläge. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit